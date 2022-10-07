Eagles vs. Cardinals Betting Guide: Lines, props, and picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Last week the weather played a big role in the Eagles’ 29-21 win over the Jaguars. No chance of that in Week 5 as the Eagles head out west to take on the 2-2 Arizona Cardinals. Oddly, the Cards are 0-2 at home, and 2-0 on the road this season. The Eagles haven’t beaten the Cardinals in Arizona since 2001, a 21-7 behind two TD catches from James Thrash.

(All odds courtesy PointsBet)

Eagles at Cardinals, Sunday 4:25pm

Point Spread/ML – Eagles -5, -240; Cardinals +5, +190

Over/Under: 49 points

Analysis: This Eagles team is rolling right now, and they’re remaining relatively healthy in the process. Conversely, the Cardinals could face some real trouble on their offensive line, where center Rodney Hudson and guard Justin Pugh both missed practice Wednesday and Thursday. Going against the Eagles’ defense, that spells doom.

Picks: Eagles -5, Over 49 points

Analysis: The Cardinals’ pass rush is dead-last in the NFL in sack percentage (2.88%), so look for Hurts to have loads of time in the pocket to pick out a target. Arizona’s secondary isn’t much to write home about either. I expect Hurts to have a big day.

Pick: Hurts OVER 250.5 yards

Analysis: I don’t see the Cardinals doing much on the ground, both because they don’t have a strong running game, and I expect they’ll be playing from behind for much of the game. Miles Sanders showed against Jacksonville that he can handle a serious workload, carrying the ball 27 times and scoring twice.

Picks: Conner UNDER 50.5; Sanders OVER 65.5



Receiving Yards (Over/Under):

A.J. Brown 70.5 DeVonta Smith 55.5

Analysis: The Cardinals rank 23rd in the NFL in pass yardage allowed, and 25th in yards per pass play. I think Brown and Smith will take turns Sunday picking apart that secondary.

Picks: Brown OVER 70.5; Smith OVER 55.5; Ertz OVER 45.5



Anytime touchdown:

A.J. Brown +110 James Conner +110

Jalen Hurts +115 Miles Sanders +115

DeVonta Smith +185 Kyler Murray +200

Zach Ertz +230 Dallas Goedert +240

A.J. Green +375 Rondale Moore +400

Analysis: I can see value in Hurts’ main targets, but I’ll stick with his two favorites this week. Also: Zach Ertz revenge game? Zach Ertz revenge game!

Picks: Ertz, Smith, Brown