Eagles vs. Cardinals: 5 matchups to watch on defense

The NFL’s lone undefeated team is headed to the desert to take on the Arizona Cardinals (2-2), who are coming off a 10-point victory 26-16 over the Carolina Panthers.

The Eagles are seeking their first win at State Farm Stadium, and they’ll be facing one of the NFL’s more elusive and spectacular quarterbacks Kyler Murray. Philadelphia will counter with an MVP candidate, and the league’s most improved player in Jalen Hurts.

With kickoff fast approaching, here are five matchups to watch when the Eagles are on defense.

Kyler Murray vs. Jonathan Gannon

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals are returning home with momentum after picking up a 26-16 win at Carolina last week.

Star Quarterback Kyler Murray has thrown for 991 yards and five touchdowns while also rushing for 91 yards and two scores. The wizard in the pocket will test Gannon’s defensive principles with his ability to improvise and turn negative plays into positives. Gannon will likely alternate between an organic pass rush with his four down linemen and his man-zone looks that’ll hopefully force Murray into long, patient drives.

Eagles LB T.J. Edwards vs. Cardinals RB James Conner

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

T.J. Edwards has been among Philadelphia’s top defenders through four weeks, and he’ll face a rugged ball carrier in former Pitt Panther James Conner.

Conner has 45 carries for 145 yards and has also added 13 receptions for 95 yards in the passing game. Eno Benjamin is a player to watch when matched up on Edwards and not Kyzir White in certain matchups or play calls.

Darius Slay vs. Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Brown offers a different dynamic in this matchup for Sunday, as the speedy wide receiver will certainly draw Darius Slay with DeAndre Hopkins still out.

Brown has 30 receptions for 339 yards and two touchdowns, trailing only Davonte Adams in targets with 45.

Eagles LB Kyzir White vs. Cardinals TE Zach Ertz

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Kyzir White (43) drops in coverage during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, September 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Story continues

Ertz is one of the best pass catchers on the planet and will be a handful for any roster, but White offers a formidable defender from an athletic standpoint.

With Gannon keeping his safeties over the top at times, White could change the dynamic of Sunday’s flow by locking down the former Eagles star.

Fletcher Cox vs. Cardinals center Sean Harlow

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

With Rodney Hudson unlikely to play and two other starters on the offensive line questionable, Philadelphia could be preparing a huge dose of Cox, Davis, and Hargrave as pass-rushing defensive linemen.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire