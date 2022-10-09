Eagles vs. Cardinals: 5 matchups to watch on offense

The Eagles and Cardinals are set for a matchup of dual-threat quarterbacks and much-improved defenses looking to continue their elevated play.

For Arizona, Kyler Murray has passed for 991 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions through the first four games of the 2022 season.

His counterpart Jalen Hurts is among the MVP favorites and has averaged 331.3 offensive (pass + rush) YPG in 2022 (2nd among QBs) behind Lamar Jackson.

Here are five matchups to watch when Philadelphia has the ball.

Eagles LT Jack Driscoll-Andre Dillard (cleared for practice) vs. J.J. Watt

The Cardinals’ pass rusher finished the game with three total tackles on 41 snaps just days after having a health scare.

Watt doesn’t move up and down Arizona’s defensive line, and he normally is matched up against right tackle Lane Johnson.

Flipping Watt to the other side could test Jack Driscoll early and often with Jordan Mailata out.

Andre Dillard has yet to be activated off injured reserve, meaning Driscoll will have his hands full with Watt, outside linebacker Dennis Gardeck and other Cardinals pass rushers.

Dallas Goedert vs. Cardinals S Budda Baker

Baker is one of the top safety in the NFL, and if Arizona chooses not to put a linebacker on Goedert, he’ll land the assignment.

Goedert ranks second in the NFL with 204 yards coming after the catch, and his average of 15 yards per catch is tied for most in the league among tight ends.

Jalen Hurts vs. Cardinals LB Isaiah Simmons



Nfl Cardinals Nfl Game Kansas City Chiefs At Arizona Cardinals

Arizona will likely utilize Isaiah Simmons as a spy and a weapon that can potentially disrupt the timing of Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ offense in the RPO.

A.J. Brown vs. Byron Murphy-Antonio Hamilton

Murphy provides a solid cornerback to match up with the Eagles’ receivers, and he’ll likely land the first crack at slowing down A.J. Brown if Hamilton doesn’t start.

Hurts has completed 82 passes, and 25 have gone to Brown.

Miles Sanders vs. Zaven Collins

Sanders is third in the NFL in rushing and coming off a game in which he logged career highs in carries and yards.

Once considered a bust, Collins made Jordan Hicks expendable at linebacker, and his matchup against Miles Sanders will be one to watch.

Through four games, Collins has 27 combined tackles, two for a loss and a forced fumble, but he also misses a high percentage of tackles.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire