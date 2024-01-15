Eagles vs. Bucs wild card matchup: Who has the edge at each offensive position?

The Eagles will face a familiar foe on the road when they travel to Tampa to face the 9-8 Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium without an injured A.J. Brown.

The most recent postseason meeting came just two years ago, in 2021, in Jalen Hurts’ first road playoff start; Tampa won 31-15.

With kickoff a little over eight hours away, we’re looking at who has the edge at each position on the offensive side of the football.

QB--Even

TAMPA, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 25: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles scrambles during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Hurts combined for 4,463 total yards (career-high 3,858 passing, 605 rushing), which are the most in single-season franchise history, but also tossed a career-high, 15 interceptions.

Mayfield had a career-high 4,044 yards passing (8th NFL), 28 touchdowns (7th NFL) and a 2.8 TD/INT ratio.

RB --Even

Dec 31, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back D’Andre Swift (0) against the Arizona Cardinals at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Swift ranked 5th in the NFL with a career-high 1,049 rushing yards (first 1,000+ yard campaign), trailing only Christian McCaffrey (1,459), Derrick Henry (1,167), Kyren Williams (1,144) and James Cook (1,122).

Rachaad White was one of six players with 1,500+ scrimmage yards and 9+ touchdowns (Breece Hall, Tyreek Hill, CeeDee Lamb, Christian McCaffrey, Amon-Ra St. Brown).

White finished seventh among all players and fourth among running backs in yards from scrimmage (1,539).

WR--Buccaneers

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

A.J. Brown (1,456) and DeVonta Smith (1,066) posted 1,000+ receiving yards for the second straight year. In 2022, Brown and Smith became the first 1,000+ yard receiving duo in Eagles history.

Brown has been ruled out, taking away some of the luster. Philadelphia will have Quez Watkins, Olamide Zaccheaus, and Julio Jones as reliable options opposite DeVonta Smith.

For Tampa, they’ll counter with their own productive and explosive offensive duo.

Evans (1,255) and Chris Godwin (1,024) each surpassed the 1,000-yard receiving mark in 2023, marking the fifth time in franchise history that multiple Buccaneers surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in the same season (2014, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023). Evans and Godwin have accounted for the past four such occasions.

Evans and Godwin are 1-of-3 sets of teammates to go over 1,000 yards each in 2022 and 2023 and the only duo to do so in the past three seasons (2021-23).

TE--Eagles

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 31: Dallas Goedert #88 of the Philadelphia Eagles catches a pass against Jalen Thompson #34 of the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on December 31, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

As the Buccaneers ‘ primary tight end, Otton had 47 catches for 455 total yards (26.8 per game) and four scores on the season.

Goedert logged 59 passes on 83 targets for 592 yards and three scores during the regular season, averaging 42.3 yards per game.

With ten red zone targets, Goedert has received 18.9% of his team’s 53 red zone pass attempts.

OL--Eagles

Dec 31, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65), center Cam Jurgens (51), center Jason Kelce (62) and guard Landon Dickerson (69) against the Arizona Cardinals at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Mailata (85.9), Jason Kelce (84.8) and Lane Johnson (82.9) were each among the five highest-graded players at their positions this season according to PFF.

The Buccaneers’ offensive line has been up and down, but they have star power at key positions, including left tackle.

Robert Hainsey, Cody Mauch and Luke Goedeke each played all 1,102 snaps this season, while left tackle Tristan Wirfs missed just three snaps.

Wirfs finished the regular season as one of the NFL’s highest graded left tackles.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire