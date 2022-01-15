Eagles vs. Bucs: Richard Rodgers signed to 53, three others added to roster

Eagles make a flurry of roster moves in advance of Bucs game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles made a flurry of roster moves Saturday afternoon in advance of their wild-card playoff game against the Bucs in Tampa on Sunday.

With Tyree Jackson on Injured Reserve with a torn ACL, veteran tight end Richard Rodgers was signed from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Rodgers, 29, has spent parts of the last four seasons with the Eagles. He has 147 career receptions for 1,529 yards and 15 touchdowns, including 24-for-345 last year. Rodgers is the Eagles’ most experienced playoff player with 10 career games. He has 13 catches for 138 yards and two TDs in the postseason, all with the Packers. Rodgers has played in three games this year and has two catches for 11 yards.

The Eagles placed rookie sixth-round defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Tuipuilotu played in five games this year and had five tackles. He played 55 defensive snaps, 26 of them in the meaningless loss to the Cowboys last weekend.

With Tuipulotu’s roster spot, the Eagles activated undrafted rookie offensive lineman Kayode Awosika from the practice squad. Awoskia, Jackson’s college teammate at Buffalo, made his NFL debut in the Dallas game Sunday and played 43 snaps.

The Eagles elevated defensive end Cameron Malveaux as a game-day practice squad elevation. Malveaux has played 66 snaps in the last three games. With Josh Sweat’s status up in the air -- he didn’t practice all week because of abdominal pain -- Malveaux becomes the fourth active edge rusher after Derek Barnett, Ryan Kerrigan and Tarron Jackson. Malveaux has previously played with the Browns, Cards, Dolphins, 49ers, Chiefs and Washington.

The Eagles also elevated wide receiver KeeSean Johnson from the practice squad. Johnson, a former sixth-round pick of the Cards, caught 36 passes for 360 yards and one TD in 18 games for the Cards in 2019 and 2020. Johnson has been on the Eagles’ practice squad all year.