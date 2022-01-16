Eagles vs. Bucs: Philadelphia will look towards a critical offseason after blowout loss in playoffs

The draft starts in Mobile, and Philadelphia will be the center of attention from now until late April, as Howie Roseman will have three first-round picks to work with.

Thoughts can start turning towards the offseason after a disappointing 31-15 loss to the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

The Eagles were a significant underdog, so the disappointment doesn’t come from losing, but how the Birds lost, struggling on offense, while continuously getting gashed on defense.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts was 23-43 passing, for 258-yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions, with a 60 QBR. Hurts missed badly on several throws, was again guilty of stepping up or leaving the pocket too early, and had a disastrous performance on an afternoon where Howie Roseman had one final time to evaluate his quarterback in person.

Buccaneers star Tom Brady finished 29 of 37 passing (78.4 pct.) for 271 yards and two touchdowns while becoming one of the few elite passers to not complete 80% of his attempts.

The defending champions set the tempo from the start, with Brady leading a pair of long TD drives in the opening quarter, while Philadelphia was unable to get any offensive rhythm established.

Brady improved his playoff record to 35-11 in a record 46 postseason starts, while the Buccaneers’ defense harassed, confused, and mauled the Eagles’ offense all afternoon.

Hurts ran for a team-high 39 yards on eight attempts, with the Eagles finishing with 95 yards rushing overall – well below their season average.

List

4 takeaways from first half as Eagles trail Bucs 17-0 in wild card round

List

Eagles' Josh Sweat ruled out for matchup vs. Bucs after life-threatening medical situation

Related