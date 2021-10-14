Eagles vs. Bucs inactives: Noah Togiai to make debut with Dallas Goedert out

The Eagles are a little under an hour away from kickoff in Philadelphia and the teams just released their list of inactives for Thursday night against the Buccaneer.

Nick Sirianni and the Eagles’ offense will look to establish some form of running game with three starters out on the offensive line and a star tight end unable to play due to COVID-19 protocols.

Tampa Bay will be without three starters and two key players in the secondary.

Eagles inactives

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert runs after a catch against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Noah Togiai is active and could see snaps with Dallas Goedert out, while Gardner Minshew will be inactive for his sixth straight game. Nate Herbig is a reserve player at guard, while Le’Raven Clark and Brett Toth are backup tackles.

Bucs inactives

Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) is stopped by Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Devin White (45) and inside linebacker Lavonte David (54) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

The Bucs will be without two starters on defense and another starter on offense, as Philadelphia works to pull off the upset.

