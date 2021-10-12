Eagles vs. Buccaneers injury report: Derek Barnett upgraded to limited, Lane Johnson still out
The Eagles released their Tuesday estimated injury report for Thursday night and Derek Barnett was upgraded to a limited participant in the team’s walkthrough.
Dallas Goedert also was away from the team after a positive COVID-19 test.
Eagles injury report
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) talks with tackle Lane Johnson (65) during NFL football practice at Lincoln Financial Field, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Philadelphia. (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)
Barnett and Jason Kelce are limited but will play, while Jordan Mailata and Landon Dickerson were full participants.
Tuesday injury report
Eagles participated in a walkthrough. Today’s report is an estimation. pic.twitter.com/kpzpv1qkWs
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 12, 2021
Buccaneers injury report
Oct 10, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Buccaneers
RB Giovani Bernard (knee/chest) – Full Participation
QB Tom Brady (right thumb) – Limited Participation
WR Antonio Brown (knee) – Full Participation
ILB Lavonte David (ankle) – Did Not Participate
CB Jamel Dean (knee) – Full Participation
WR Chris Godwin (knee/ankle) –Limited Participation
TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs) – Did Not Participate
C Ryan Jensen (hip) – Limited Participation
DL Patrick O’Connor (calf) – Full Participation
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand) – Limited Participation
K Ryan Succop (back) – Full Participation
S Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) – Did Not Participate
