Eagles vs. Buccaneers injury report: Derek Barnett upgraded to limited, Lane Johnson still out

In this article:

The Eagles released their Tuesday estimated injury report for Thursday night and Derek Barnett was upgraded to a limited participant in the team’s walkthrough.

Dallas Goedert also was away from the team after a positive COVID-19 test.

Eagles injury report

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) talks with tackle Lane Johnson (65) during NFL football practice at Lincoln Financial Field, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Philadelphia. (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

Barnett and Jason Kelce are limited but will play, while Jordan Mailata and Landon Dickerson were full participants.

Tuesday injury report Eagles participated in a walkthrough. Today’s report is an estimation. pic.twitter.com/kpzpv1qkWs — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 12, 2021

Buccaneers injury report

Oct 10, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Buccaneers

RB Giovani Bernard (knee/chest) – Full Participation

QB Tom Brady (right thumb) – Limited Participation

WR Antonio Brown (knee) – Full Participation

ILB Lavonte David (ankle) – Did Not Participate

CB Jamel Dean (knee) – Full Participation

WR Chris Godwin (knee/ankle) –Limited Participation

TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs) – Did Not Participate

C Ryan Jensen (hip) – Limited Participation

DL Patrick O’Connor (calf) – Full Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand) – Limited Participation

K Ryan Succop (back) – Full Participation

S Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) – Did Not Participate

1

1