Eagles vs. Buccaneers inactives for Monday Night Football

The Eagles just announced their inactives for tonight’s Week 3 matchup in Tampa Bay against the Buccaneers, and Mario Goodrich is a surpise healthy scratch.

CB Mario Goodrich

The surprise inactive on the night, Goodrich being out means James Bradberry will see extended snaps in the slot.

QB Tanner McKee

The rookie can only play if Jalen Hurts and Marcus Mariota get injured.

DT Moro Ojomo

The rookie from Texas will be inactive for a third consecutive game.

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

The talented tight end will sit for a third straight game.

RB Boston Scott

Scott will miss the matchup with a concussion.

OL Tyler Steen

The third round pick continues to redshirt.

WR Quez Watkins

Watkins will miss the matchup with a hamstring injury.

