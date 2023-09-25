Eagles vs. Buccaneers inactives for Monday Night Football
The Eagles just announced their inactives for tonight’s Week 3 matchup in Tampa Bay against the Buccaneers, and Mario Goodrich is a surpise healthy scratch.
Mario Goodrich being inactive is an eye-opener. After James Bradberry, nickel options are probably Sydney Brown and Eli Ricks. https://t.co/prQtnzb9qv
— Bo Wulf (@Bo_Wulf) September 25, 2023
CB Mario Goodrich
The surprise inactive on the night, Goodrich being out means James Bradberry will see extended snaps in the slot.
QB Tanner McKee
The rookie can only play if Jalen Hurts and Marcus Mariota get injured.
DT Moro Ojomo
The rookie from Texas will be inactive for a third consecutive game.
TE Albert Okwuegbunam
The talented tight end will sit for a third straight game.
RB Boston Scott
Scott will miss the matchup with a concussion.
OL Tyler Steen
The third round pick continues to redshirt.
WR Quez Watkins
Watkins will miss the matchup with a hamstring injury.