Eagles vs. Buccaneers: Who has the edge at each position?

It’s wild card Sunday in the NFL and the Eagles will get the first shot to pull off an upset when they visit the defending Super Bowl champions on FOX.

Jalen Hurts is the youngest quarterback in franchise history to start an NFL playoff game, while it’ll also be the largest age gap in league history, as the 44-year-old Tom Brady becomes the oldest starter.

There are several other intriguing position battles to watch, and we’re taking a look at who has the edge at each respective position.

QB -- Bucs

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady led the league in passing yards and passing touchdowns, and although Hurts is an up-and-coming quarterback, he’s facing the GOAT.

RB -- Eagles

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa will be without Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones, leaving just Ke’Shawn Vaughn and Gio Bernard to carry the workload.

Philadelphia will have their full arsenal of running backs, including Miles Sanders and Jordan Howard.

WR -- Bucs

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Evans is the star, but with Chris Godwin out, Tampa will roll with Scotty Miller, Breshad Perriman, and Tyler Johnson on the outside. DeVonta Smith is on his way to reaching the status of Mike Evans, and Quez Watkins has a penchant for making huge plays, but the production severely drops off after that.

Jalen Reagor could be a key figure to watch.

TE -- Bucs

Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Gronkowski is a legend, but this position evaluation is about now, and the Bucs star will look to continue his playoff magic after logging 55 catches for 802-yards and 6 scores.

Cameron Brate had 30 catches this season as well.

Philadelphia will counter with Dallas Goedert, who logged career highs in catches (56) and yards (830).

OL -- Eagles

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Philadelphia leads the league in rushing and has two of the top players in their positions in Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce.

The Bucs are led up front by star tackle, Tristan Wirfs.

Story continues

DL -- Push

(Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The Bucs interior defensive line is led by Suh and Vita Vea, while Steven McLendon offers depth as well.

For Philadelphia, it’s all about Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave, while Josh Sweat was ruled out with a serious medical situation.

LB -- Bucs

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The strength of the Tampa defense, the Bucs has LaVonte David, Shaq Barrett, Devin White, and Jason Pierre-Paul at the position.

T.J. Edwards has been a major reason for Philadelphia’s resurgence, but it still may not be enough.

DB -- Eagles

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Sean Murphy-Bunting is out for the Bucs, while Carlton Davis II is questionable. Antoine Winfield is stout in the backend as well. Philadelphia has a motivated Darius Slay, along with Steven Nelson and Avonte Maddox.

1

1