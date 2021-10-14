Eagles vs. Buccaneers: 5 matchups to watch on offense

After a come-from-behind win over the Panthers last Sunday, the Eagles will host the reigning champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a short week on Thursday night.

Philadelphia will look to keep up with a Tampa defense that’s almost impenetrable against the run and susceptible to the pass with injuries in the secondary.

Here are five matchups to watch when Philadelphia is on offense.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts vs. Bucs LB Devin White

(Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

Most teams assign a spy to Jalen Hurts when the Eagles are on offense and White is among the fastest and most explosive players in the league to accept the job.

WR DeVonta Smith vs. Bucs CB Richard Sherman

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

The veteran cornerback has added some stability to a battered Bucs secondary, and he’ll run up against one of the NFL’s young guns at the wide receiver. Sherman has allowed 11 completions in two games with Tampa.

Tampa will be without their top two corners as both Carlton Davis III and Sean Murphy-Bunting are on injured reserve.

Miles Sanders-Kenneth Gainwell vs. Bucs LB Kevin Minter

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

With Lavonte David out, both Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell could be featured in the passing game as well.

Bucs linebacker Kevin Minter will have a huge role to play.

Nick Sirianni vs. Todd Bowles

Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Todd Bowles loves to mix coverage and prevent the big play over top, while Nick Sirianni will look to keep up with Tom Brady on the scoreboard while working to figure out the Bucs stout run defense.

Andre Dillard-Jordan Mailata vs. Shaq Barrett, Pierre-Paul and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Andre Dillard has flourished in his three starts at left tackle, while Jordan Mailata is adjusting in his role with Lane Johnson out.

They’ll both need to hold up against Shaquil Barrett, who led the NFL with 19.5 sacks in 2019, Jason Pierre-Paul who has averaged over 10 sacks per season in his three years with the Bucs and 2021 first-round pick, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, who has two sacks in five games.

1

1