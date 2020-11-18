Eagles vs. Browns Week 11 Injury Report: Fletcher Cox, Jason Peters get rest day

The Philadelphia Eagles are as healthy as they’ve been all season and for the first time since early September, the Birds Week 11 injury report didn’t have a ton of names.

Wednesday Injury Report pic.twitter.com/VihNvMFebD — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 18, 2020

Shaun Bradley and Rudy Ford missed practice, while Fletcher Cox (rest) and Jason Peters (rest) were limited participants.

Zach Ertz and Isaac Seumalo have returned to Eagles practice but both have yet to officially be removed from injured reserve so they weren’t listed as active participants.

