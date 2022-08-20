Eagles vs. Browns: How to watch, listen and stream preseason week 2
The Eagles and Browns wrapped up two competitive days of joint practice sessions on Friday, and with an off day scheduled for Saturday, both teams will meet at FirstEnergy Field on Sunday afternoon.
With the starters for both teams likely to rest, it’ll be a prime opportunity for rookies, select veterans, and players on the roster bubble to make a significant impression on national television.
For Philadelphia, quarterbacks Reid Sinnett and undrafted rookie Carson Strong will gain some clarity in the third-string quarterback battle. Jalen Reagor and Britain Covey will also look to strengthen their roster spots at the wide receiver position.
On defense, rookie Josh Jobe and Josh Blackwell will battle at the cornerback position, while Reed Blankenship will look to make a statement at safety.
Here’s how you can watch, listen and stream week two.
Game information
(Joshua Gunter/Cleveland.com via AP)
Philadelphia Eagles @ Cleveland Browns
When: 1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, August 21
Where: FirstEnergy Stadium — Cleveland, Ohio
How to watch
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Channel: NFL Network
Philadelphia area: NBC10 — Scott Graham, Ross Tucker
WCAU (NBC/10 – Philadelphia)
WPMT (FOX/43 – Harrisburg)
WOLF (FOX/56 – Scranton)
WWCP (FOX/8 – Johnstown)
WMDT (CW/47.2 – Salisbury MD)
Cleveland area: Chris Rose, Joe Thomas
WEWS (ABC/5 – Cleveland)
WBNS (CBS/10 – Columbus)
WTOL (CBS/11 – Toledo)
WYTV (ABC/33 – Youngstown)
WHIO (CBS/7 – Dayton)
Streaming
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)
NFL Game Pass, the NFL mobile app
Also available live on FuboTV
“Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial)”
Radio
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)
Merrill Reese and Mike Quick’s broadcast on SportsRadio 94WIP.
Cleveland — 92.3 The Fan • 98.5 WNCX
Betting Odd
(AP Photo/Christopher Szagola)
Via Tipico Sports
Spread: N/A
Moneyline: Eagles -160
Browns +130
Total: O/U 35 Eagles -115
Browns -105
