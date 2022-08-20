Eagles vs. Browns: How to watch, listen and stream preseason week 2

The Eagles and Browns wrapped up two competitive days of joint practice sessions on Friday, and with an off day scheduled for Saturday, both teams will meet at FirstEnergy Field on Sunday afternoon.

With the starters for both teams likely to rest, it’ll be a prime opportunity for rookies, select veterans, and players on the roster bubble to make a significant impression on national television.

For Philadelphia, quarterbacks Reid Sinnett and undrafted rookie Carson Strong will gain some clarity in the third-string quarterback battle. Jalen Reagor and Britain Covey will also look to strengthen their roster spots at the wide receiver position.

On defense, rookie Josh Jobe and Josh Blackwell will battle at the cornerback position, while Reed Blankenship will look to make a statement at safety.

Here’s how you can watch, listen and stream week two.

Game information

Philadelphia Eagles @ Cleveland Browns

When: 1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, August 21

Where: FirstEnergy Stadium — Cleveland, Ohio

How to watch

Channel: NFL Network

Philadelphia area: NBC10 — Scott Graham, Ross Tucker

WCAU (NBC/10 – Philadelphia)

WPMT (FOX/43 – Harrisburg)

WOLF (FOX/56 – Scranton)

WWCP (FOX/8 – Johnstown)

WMDT (CW/47.2 – Salisbury MD)

Cleveland area: Chris Rose, Joe Thomas

WEWS (ABC/5 – Cleveland)

WBNS (CBS/10 – Columbus)

WTOL (CBS/11 – Toledo)

WYTV (ABC/33 – Youngstown)

WHIO (CBS/7 – Dayton)

Streaming

NFL Game Pass, the NFL mobile app

Also available live on FuboTV

“Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial)”

Radio

Merrill Reese and Mike Quick’s broadcast on SportsRadio 94WIP.

Cleveland — 92.3 The Fan • 98.5 WNCX

Betting Odd

Via Tipico Sports

Spread: N/A

Moneyline: Eagles -160

Browns +130

Total: O/U 35 Eagles -115

Browns -105

