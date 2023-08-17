Eagles vs. Browns: How to watch, listen and stream preseason Week 2

The Philadelphia Eagles (0-1) return to action on Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field against the Cleveland Browns (1-1) following their joint practices on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Eagles are experimenting with the talent on both sides of the ball, with last week’s highlights including D’Andre Swift’s breakaway run and Jalen Carter’s pressure in his second snap with the team.

The Browns, on the other hand, enter the game with one preseason win under their belt already. They beat the Jets in the Hall of Fame Game, 21-16. Cleveland also almost beat the Washington Commanders losing by two points, 17-15.

Sirianni noted that he would rotate the running back room, with Rashaad Penny and Swift likely sitting the home game out.

Here’s how you can watch, stream and listen to the preseason game.

Game Information

Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles

7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 17

Lincoln Financial Field ­– Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch

Announcers Scott Graham and Ross Tucker return for the second game of the Eagles preseason.

Fans that live in the Philadelphia area can tune in to NBC 10 to hear their call of the game. If you are in the Cleveland area, you can view it on WEWS News 5.

Fans can also catch the game on NFL Network.

Streaming

NFL Game Pass, the NFL mobile app and NFL+.

Also available live on FuboTV

Radio

Philadelphia: For Eagles fans, you can listen to Merrill Reese and Mike Quick calling the game on SportsRadio 94WIP. The desktop version of PhiladelphiaEagles.com/LiveRadio will provide a live feed of the SportsRadio 94WIP broadcast feed that is available nationwide. Fans can also listen on the Eagles app as well in the Philadelphia market.

Cleveland: For Browns fans or those in the Cleveland market, you can listen to Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura and Jerod Cherry on the broadcast on 92.3 The Fan WKRK and 98.5 WNCX. Fans can also listen on Browns.com for desktop or in-market mobile users and the Browns Mobile app for in-market users only.

Satellite Radio

SiriusXM (Ch. 88)

Social Media

