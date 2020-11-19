Eagles vs. Browns injury report: 4 Philadelphia players miss practice with an illness

The Philadelphia Eagles released their Thursday injury report in advance of the team’s road game against Cleveland and four players were out with an illness designation.

Thursday Injury Report pic.twitter.com/KP1ekmH4Ii — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 19, 2020

Earlier on Thursday, the Eagles announced that a player (Arcega-Whiteside) had tested positive for the coronavirus, while also placing John Hightower and Deontay Burnett on the reserve/COVID-19 list because they were close contacts with the second-year wideout.