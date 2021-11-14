Eagles vs. Broncos: Updated 53 man roster for Week 10 with news and notes

The Eagles flight is headed for Denver and the team prepares for an important Week 10 matchup — their final against an AFC West foe — the 53 man roster has been updated.

Jordan Howard is likely to remain on the active roster after Philadelphia used his practice squad protection in back-to-back weeks.

With Tyree Jackson back, the tight end depth chart will look a little different as well.

Here’s your update look at the 53-man roster with news and notes.

#1 QB Jalen Hurts

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts is coming off a game in which he completed 11 of 17 pass attempts, while also rushing for 62 yards as well. Sunday will offer another opportunity to see where this Eagles offense is headed.

#2 CB Darius Slay

Nov 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) makes 49 yard catch past Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Slay is coming off a game in which he was forced from the action with a hamstring injury. He was a full participant over the final two days and will have interesting matchups with Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton.

#3 CB Steven Nelson

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Nelson had four tackles against the Chargers and will look for a bounce-back performance on Sunday.

#4 K Jake Elliott

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Elliott made one field goal and 3 extra points in Week 9.

#6 WR Devonta Smith

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Eagles rookie had his best game as a pro, logging 5 catches for 116-yards and a touchdown against the Chargers. Smith could be in line for another big day against Denver.

#7 QB Reid Sinnett

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Sinnett will likely be inactive as the third quarterback on the depth chart.

#8 P Arryn Siposs

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Siposs has been one of the Eagles’ best performers this season, and he’ll be needed in Denver’s thin air.

#10 QB Gardner Minshew

Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Minshew hasn’t seen game action since the blowout win over Detroit and he’ll be Philadelphia’s backup on Sunday.

#14 RB Kenneth Gainwell

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The rookie had 2 carries in Week 9 and it’ll be interesting to see how he’s utilized against a banged-up Broncos defense.

#16 WR Quez Watkins

AMandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Watson was among the leaders in snaps during the Week 9 loss to the Chargers, but he was only targeted 3 times on the afternoon, logging 2 receptions.

#18 WR Jalen Reagor

(AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Reagor logged 29 snaps in Week 9, getting one target for a loss of 6 yards. An ankle injury likely played a part in his decreased snap count.

#19 WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, Pool)

Arcega-Whiteside is dealing with an ankle injury and was a limited participant for most of the week.

#21 CB Andre Chachere

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

With Slay limited, Chachere logged 11 snaps against the Chargers and has been aggressive when placed into action.

#22 S Marcus Epps

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Epps logged 44 snaps against the Chargers and will be an integral part of Sunday’s matchup.

#23 S Rodney McLeod

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The veteran safety had a team-high 68 snaps against the Chargers, logging 8 tackles.

#24 RB Jordan Howard

(Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

The Eagles signed Howard to the active roster Wednesday, keeping the veteran running back eligible to play on game days.

Howard the first nine weeks of the season on the practice squad, getting called up twice, rushing for 128-yards on 29 strong attempts.

#27 CB Zech McPhearson

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

McPhearson logged 24 snaps against the Chargers in place of an injured Darius Slay.

#28 S Anthony Harris

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The veteran safety logged 62 snaps against the Chargers, recording 3 tackles.

#29 CB Avonte Maddox

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Philadelphia was brutal in pass coverage and played without Darius Slay and Avonte Maddox for long stretches of the second and third quarters.

The slot cornerback saw 22 snaps after suffering a knee injury.

#33 CB Josiah Scott

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Scott was inactive in Week 9.

CB Kary Vincent Jr. #34

Mandatory Credit: C. Morgan Engel-USA TODAY Sports

Acquired from the Broncos, Vincent could see game action in Denver.

#35 RB Boston Scott

Scott led the Eagles’ running backs in snaps last week, but Jordan Howard led the team in carries and yardage.

#36 CB Tay Gowan

Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The second-year cornerback didn’t see any snaps in Week 9.

#42 S K'Von Wallace

(Brad Penner/AP Images for Panini)

The second-year safety saw no action in Week 9.

#45 LS Rick Lovato

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

#48 LB Patrick Johnson

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Patrick Johnson (48) defends during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 41-21. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

The rookie has seen special teams snaps but hasn’t logged much game time since the Dallas loss.

#49 LB Alex Singleton

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Singleton is out of Gannon’s personnel groupings, only logging 10 snaps against the Chargers.

#52 LB Davion Taylor

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The second-year linebacker has become a full-time starter next to T.J. Edwards, and he logged 8 tackles and 1 tackle for loss against the Chargers.

#54 LB Shaun Bradley

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Bradley is seeing most of his snaps on special teams.

#57 LB T.J. Edwards

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The new starter at middle linebacker, Edwards has been the best player at the position and a bright spot.

#58 LB Genard Avery

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

The SAM linebacker is still among the Eagles’ leaders in snaps at the position.

#62 C Jason Kelce

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

The Eagles legend is on an all-pro pace.

#63 RG Jack Driscoll

Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Driscoll has been efficient at right guard and is playing well enough that the Eagles are considering keeping Brandon Brooks on the bench.

#65 LT Lane Johnson

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The Eagles’ right tackle has played well in his return and is a major reason why Philadelphia’s run game has exploded.

