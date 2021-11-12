Eagles vs. Broncos: TV broadcast map for Week 10

The Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) will hit the road in Week 10 to battle the Denver Broncos (5-4) at Empower Field at Mile High.

The game will have playoff implications and highlight two franchises in the midst of a short-term rebuild that could see one team make the playoffs a year or two earlier than expected.

The second straight matchup against an AFC West opponent, the contest will be featured on the CBS late game portion of the viewing map.

Most of America watching CBS (fans in red areas) will see the Green Bay Packers (7-2) host the Seattle Seahawks (3-5), according to 506sports.com.

Greg Gumbel (play-by-play) and Adam Archuleta (analyst) will call the game for CBS with AJ Ross reporting from the sideline.

