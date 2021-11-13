Eagles vs. Broncos: NFL experts make Week 10 picks

Philadelphia is on their way to Denver, looking to avoid going 0-4 against the AFC West this season. A 2.5-point road underdog, the Eagles could move to 4-6 on the season, and that much closer to playoff contention.

The Broncos will counter with quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and improving rookie running back, Javonte Williams.

The experts have made their picks, and the consensus believes Denver will secure the victory at home.

USA Today -- Broncos

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Five of their seven experts are picking the Broncos.

Sporting News -- Eagles

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Eagles 29, Broncos 24

This game is tough to pick. The Eagles are 3-2 ATS on the road this season, where they have played better in spots. Denver is coming off one of the biggest upsets of the season against Dallas but is just 2-2 at home.

Bleacher Report -- Eagles

Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles 24, Broncos 23

Did the Denver Broncos discover something in handily beating the Cowboys on the road in Week 9? The majority of our experts think not. They’re backing the Philadelphia Eagles as a three-point underdog in Denver on Sunday afternoon. “Congratulations to the Eagles for finally remembering that running the football is a thing,” Davenport said. “Philly’s rededication to the ground game has helped take some of the pressure off Jalen Hurts under center, and while the wins aren’t stacking up, the Eagles are at least staying in games. The Broncos are coming off their biggest win of the season, but Denver isn’t as good as the team that rolled the Cowboys in Dallas. Take the points in what will likely be a low-scoring affair.” That Week 9 performance from Denver might have had more to do with Dallas not showing up. The team had just traded team legend Von Miller, and that and the absence of key offensive linemen Garett Bolles and Graham Glasgow could catch up to them against a strong Philadelphia defensive front in this spot…

Story continues

Pro Football Talk -- Broncos

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Broncos 24, Eagles 20.

The Broncos find themselves in the unlikely position of contending for the AFC West crown.

CBS Sports -- Broncos

Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Four of their writers are rolling with Denver.

ESPN -- Broncos

Mandatory Credit: C. Morgan Engel-USA TODAY Sports

Seven of their writers are rolling with Denver

NFL.com -- Broncos

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Rosenthal is rolling with the Broncos: Denver 24-Philadelphia 21

You could tell me literally any outcome will happen in a 2021 Eagles-Broncos game and I would believe it. Denver’s sudden defensive resurgence sticks despite injuries and Teddy adots passes all over the field in a Broncos romp? Sure. Philadelphia’s sudden run-game resurgence grinds the Broncos’ third-string linebackers to dirt in an Eagles romp? Bring it. The only certainty here is that the winning quarterback will get less shine for his role in the outcome than the losing quarterback gets blame.

NJ.com -- Broncos

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

PICK: Broncos 23, Eagles 20

The Eagles’ defense just isn’t capable of containing good quarterbacks at the moment. You can blame that on the play-caller or the players, but the fact that they are bleeding out yards (and the play clock) for minutes on end is not a great sign. Against Teddy Bridgewater, the Eagles will need to be more aggressive, because Bridgewater is impressively accurate in the short-to-immediate area of the field. On the opposite side, the Eagles need to continue to mix up personnel groupings and stay balanced. Running backs Jordan Howard and Boston Scott have performed well over the past two weeks, and they should help Jalen Hurts sell play-action fakes. DeVonta Smith will need a big game for the Eagles to sneak one past the Broncos. That’s easier written than done.

The Inquirer -- Broncos

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Prediction: Broncos 23, Eagles 20.

The Broncos defense made the Cowboys’ explosive offense look pedestrian last week. If Vic Fangio’s group did that to Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott on the road, who’s to say Jalen Hurts and company will have any shot to score in Denver? The NFL is week to week, though, and I think DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert present mismatches if Sirianni and Hurts can find ways to exploit them. My best guess is the Eagles finish 4-4 in their last eight games. Maybe they steal another, or maybe they cough one up. But they should be competitive in most games. This is another toss-up. I’m going with the better defense and the more consistent quarterback.

1

1