Eagles vs. Broncos game recap: Everything we know

Darius Slay scooped up a fumble on the final play of the third quarter and returned it 83 yards for a touchdown, ending any chance of a Broncos comeback as Philadelphia secured the 30-13 win over Denver at Mile Hile.

The Broncos were actually driving to tie the game when Davion Taylor caused his second fumble of the game, this time punching it out from Melvin Gordon.

Star rookie DeVonta Smith hauled in two touchdown passes from Jalen Hurts and the Eagles (4-6) amassed 214 rushing yards.

Final Score Eagles 30 -- Broncos 13

Nov 14, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni prior to the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Keys to the game

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver got inside the Eagles red zone area five times, and only once, on a Melvin Gordon touchdown run, did the Broncos actually get inside the 20-yard line. A 22-yard field goal attempt by Brandon McManus was blocked by safety K’Von Wallace, ending another potential scoring drive for the opponent.

It was over when

Nov 14, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) returns a fumble recovery for eighty two yards the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Slay returned the fumble 83-yards for a touchdown, turning a 7-point lead and potential game-tying drive for the Broncos, into a 14 point cushion for Philadelphia.

3 Stars of the game

Philadelphia Eagles running back Jordan Howard (24) runs the ball against the Denver Broncos in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 14, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Bart Young)

Story continues

1. Jalen Hurts — The Eagles star quarterback completed 16 of 23 passes for 178 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, while also logging 14 carries for 53 yards.

2. Jordan Howard — Howard led Philadelphia with 13 carries for 83 yards, and he now has over 200-yards rushing in his 3 appearances since Miles Sanders left the lineup with an ankle injury.

3. DeVonta Smith — Smith finished with four catches for 66 yards and the two touchdowns — becoming the first Eagles rookie with multiple receiving scores in a game since Jordan Matthews in 2014.

Smith is on pace to record a 1,000-yard season while smashing DeSean Jackson’s record for a rookie.

Big Play Slay can fly

Nov 14, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) returns a fumble recovery for eighty two yards the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

.@bigplay24slay covered A LOT of ground during his epic fumble return for a TD. Find out how much in this week’s edition of Next-Gen Stats, presented by @Xfinity. pic.twitter.com/RnWHFWeZEa — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 15, 2021

Slay covered 128 total yards on his 83-yard touchdown after a fumble recovery.

What's next

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Jack Stoll (89) catches the ball against the Denver Broncos in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 14, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Bart Young)

Eagles: Philadelphia returns home to host New Orleans on Nov. 21 in a game that’ll have huge playoff implications.

Broncos: Denver hosts the Chargers on Nov. 28 after its bye.

1

1