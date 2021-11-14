Eagles vs. Broncos: Who has the edge at each position?

The Eagles and Broncos are set for another interesting matchup between an AFC West upstart and the NFC East’s second-best team.

Both teams are battling injuries and even with some big names ruled out, the positional battles and breakdowns are something to watch on Sunday.

With kickoff just hours away, here’s a look at which team has the edge at each position.

QB -- Push

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts has thrown for 1,981 yards and 11 touchdowns while also rushing for 494 yards and five scores, but he’s come back to earth over the last two games.

Denver is giving up just 17.0 points per game this season, which ranks second in the league.

Teddy Bridgewater is one of the league’s more accurate and efficient quarterbacks, as he’s passed for 2,163 yards (70.2%), with 14 touchdowns and just 5 interceptions.

RB -- Broncos

Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Howard has been a pleasant surprise in his two appearances with Miles Sanders out, but the comparison of running backs on both rosters currently isn’t that close.

Howard has over 120 yards in two games, Boston Scott has been solid, but Philadelphia’s firepower can’t match the duo of Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams.

Gordon and Williams both have over 400+ yards rushing and 20 receptions, and they’ll look to batter Philadelphia’s passive defensive front.

WR -- Broncos

Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and Tim Patrick provide a formidable trio for Teddy Bridgewater and the Broncos’ offense.

DeVonta Smith has been Philadelphia’s only consistent bright spot in the outside passing game.

TE -- Eagles

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Noah Fant has 37 catches on the season, Albert Okwuegbunam has been consistent as the second tight end.

Dallas Goedert is a star for Philadelphia, while Tyree Jackson offers star potential.

OL -- Eagles

Story continues

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) in action during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

With the Broncos having three starters out, Philadelphia automatically gets the edge.

DL -- Eagles

Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Dre’Mont Jones has been solid, while Shelby Harris and Mike Purcell will have interesting matchups against Jason Kelce and Landon Dickerson. For the Eagles Derek Barnett and Josh Sweat are solid, with Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave as the star.

LB -- Push

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Strnad and Alexander Johnson lead Denver in tackling at the position, while Philadelphia will counter with the emerging T.J. Edwards and the prospect, Davion Taylor.

DB -- Push

Denver statistically has the better pass defense, but the Broncos are banged up at cornerback and will rely on Kareem Jackson and Justin Simmons at the safety position.

Philadelphia will counter with Darius Slay and Steven Nelson, while Rodney McLeod and Anthony Harris will lead the backend.

1

1