Eagles vs. Broncos: 5 matchups to watch on defense

The Eagles and Broncos are just hours away from kicking it off in the Mile High City and as Jonathan Gannon contemplates how to slow down Teddy Bridgewater, other matchups will take center stage as well.

Even with injuries along the offensive line, Denver is physical at the point of attack and has some silky smooth wideouts on the outside.

Here are five matchups to watch when Mike Shula and company have the ball.

Jonathan Gannon vs. Teddy Bridgewater

Bridgewater is a talented, efficient, and accurate passer, but he’s never been mentioned in elite categories. Sunday presents a matchup where the Eagles defensive coordinator could be scared into dialing back the pressure in hopes of preventing an aerial assault.

Bridgewater has been sacked 26 times this season.

Will Gannon pressure Denver’s patient quarterback or sit back and allow Bridgewater to pick the Eagles’ defense apart?

2. Eagles defensive line vs. Broncos 3 reserve offensive linemen

Philadelphia is relatively healthy on the defensive line and they’ll face a Denver offensive line missing 3 starters.

Starting left tackle Garett Bolles missed the Broncos’ Week 9 game against Dallas with a high ankle sprain. Calvin Anderson will start in his place.

Right guard Graham Glasgow is done for the season with a broken ankle and Senior Bowl favorite Quinn Meinerz will start.

Right tackle Bobby Massie is out, and Cameron Fleming will start. Sunday presents another opportunity for Jonathan Gannon to let the Eagles’ defense loose.

3. Eagles LB's vs. Broncos RB's Melvin Gordon-Javonte Williams

T.J. Williams has been solid since taking over the starting middle linebacker role and Davion Taylor’s speed has provided a spark but they’ll face a different beast.

4. Eagles CBs' vs. Broncos WR's Courtland Sutton-Jerry Jeudy-Tim Patrick

Patrick currently has more receptions than Jeudy, but the former Alabama star still has the skills to drive Steven Nelson and Darius Slay wild on Sunday. Avonte Maddox will be key in the slot, where he could be matched up with the bigger Courtland Sutton.

5. Michael Clay vs. Broncos Special Team's

The Eagles special teams coach has a prime opportunity to dictate the pace of the ball on both sides with his ever-improving unit. Denver has one of the worst special teams units in the league from a statistical standpoint and they have not finished above the eight worst teams in the league in DVOA, a stat that measures efficiency as a unit.

