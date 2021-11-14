Eagles vs Broncos: 4 causes for concern in Week 10

The 5-4 Broncos are coming off two straight wins against NFC East foes and appear supremely confident entering a matchup against the 3-6 Philadelphia Eagles.

Denver’s hoping to avoid a letdown, while Philadelphia is looking to avoid being swept by the AFC West after prior losses to the Chiefs, Chargers, and Raiders.

We’re looking at the four causes for concern this week, and Teddy Bridgewater has something in common with Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Derek Carr.

1. Broncos dynamic rushing duo

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A rookie running back, Javonte Williams is the better of the pair in Denver.

On the year, Williams has 95 rushing attempts for 466 yards and one touchdown. He has totaled 22 receptions on 26 targets for 135 yards and a touchdown on the season.

Against Dallas, Gordon had 21 carries for 80 yards.

Philadelphia can ill-afford to allow either back to gash them early and often.

2. Teddy Bridgewater patient and accurate

Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos quarterback fits the mold of signal-callers who have patiently carved up the Eagles’ passive defensive approach.

Bridgewater had a nice day against Dallas and he could have a monster performance against Philadelphia.

Through nine games, Philadelphia has allowed five different quarterbacks to complete more than 80 percent of their passes and Bridgewater currently ranks third in the NFL in completion percentage.

3. Eagles struggle against tight ends

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Athletic, pass-catching tight ends are kryptonite for the Eagles’ defense and Denver has a pretty solid player in Noah Fant. Against the Chargers, Philadelphia gave up 11 catches for 126 yards and two touchdowns to the Chargers’ tight ends. With Fant back in the lineup, Bridgewater has a pair of athletic options along with Albert Okwuegbunam that could exploit Philly’s weakness.

4. Jonathan Gannon's mindset

Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

There have been talks of Gannon losing his job after this season and Philadelphia is once again in the crosshairs of an accurate and patient quarterback. Bridgewater is in the sneaky athletic category and would prefer to deal from the pocket. Gannon has to allow his pass rushers and inside tackles to do what they do best, while not compromising coverage on the backend.

1

1