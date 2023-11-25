Eagles vs. Bills: One thing to watch from each defensive position group in Week 12

The Eagles are looking to avoid the Thanksgiving weekend trappings and get a win against a desperate Bills team with a massive Week 13 matchup against the 49ers looming.

After holding Kansas City scoreless in the 2nd half on Monday night, Philadelphia’s revamped defense will face a Buffalo offense averaging 26.73 points per game (7th) and 372.2 total yards per game (6th).

The Bills are averaging 254.5 passing yards per game (7th), scoring touchdowns on 65.9% of their red zone trips (3rd), while Josh Allen ranks first in the NFL with 22 passing touchdowns.

With kickoff fast approaching, we’re looking at one thing to watch from each defensive position.

DE

With Derek Barnett ruled out due to personal reasons, Josh Sweat logged 67 snaps, Haason Reddick logged 68 snaps as a standup pass rusher, and Brandon Graham saw an increase in snaps with 25.

The Eagles want to pressure the opposing quarterback and we’ll be watching to see if Nolan Smith gets an increase in playing time after Derek Barnett was waived.

The rookie pass rusher from Georgia has played 14 defensive snaps since Barnett exited the lineup ahead of the Week 9 win over Dallas.

DT

Milton Williams logged 28 snaps in the win over Kansas City before exiting.

Williams suffered a head injury and remains in the NFL’s five-step concussion protocol. We’ll be watching to see if Moro Ojomo is active for the first time since Week 6, or will Marlon Tuipulotu, Jordan Davis, and Jalen Carter split those snaps.

LB

Shaquille Leonard was shockingly waived by the Colts earlier this week, and after clearing waivers, he’s free to sign with any team.

Zach Cunningham and Nicholas Morrow have played well with Nakobe Dean injured, and we’ll be watching to see how they handle James Cook, and the Bills offense with the spector of Leonard’s potential addition looming.

CB

The Eagles defense has bent this season, but Sean Desai’s unit rarely breaks and has made some big second half adjustments during their jaunt to a 9-1 start.

With the Bills heading to Lincoln Financial Field, all eyes will be on Darius Slay, and his matchup against Stefon Diggs.

Philadelphia only has Slay travel when things start to unravel, and we’ll be watching to see if the Birds are able to corral the brash wide receiver.

S

Lost in the Bills offensive struggles has been the breakout campaign for rookie tight end, Dalton Kincaid.

The Bills traded up to draft Kincaid 25th overall and he’s started to breakout over the last five games, with the rookie logging 35 catches for 318 yards and two touchdowns. Kincaid’s role has continued to rise as he’s developed into the Bills’ No. 2 pass-catcher, and we will be watching to see how Kevin Byard and Reed Blankenship perform in this high-pressure situation.

