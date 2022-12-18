Eagles vs. Bears: How to watch, listen and stream
The Eagles (12-1) will look to stay focused and sharp on the road against the Bears (3-10) who’ll look to snap a six-game losing streak Sunday at Soldier Field.
Game Information
Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Philadelphia Eagles @ Chicago Bears
Sunday, Dec. 18th at 1:00 p.m. ET
Soldier Field
How to watch
Philadelphia @ Chicago — Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston
The game will be broadcasted live on FOX with Joe Davis on the call, Daryl Johnston providing analysis, and Pam Oliver on the sideline.
Streaming
Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NFL Game Pass, the NFL mobile app
Also available live on FuboTV
“Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial)”
Radio
Merrill Reese and Mike Quick’s broadcast on SportsRadio 94WIP.
Bears: The game can be heard locally on WBBM Newsradio 780 AM and 105.9 FM, with Jeff Joniak (play-by-play), former Bears guard Tom Thayer (analyst), and Mark Grote (sideline reporter) on the call.
Satellite Radio
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Based on your subscription
Philadelphia Eagles
Away 283
Chicago Bears
Home 230
Social Media
Follow along on Twitter
Facebook