Eagles vs. Bears: Thursday injury report

Philadelphia returned to practice on Thursday with 10 players listed as limited participants and Reed Blankenship as the only person not to practice.

The Eagles (12-1) are coming off a win over the Giants and will head to Soldier Field to face Justin Fields and the rebuilding Bears.

Chicago is coming off a bye week, and will look to set a trap for Philadelphia will a looming matchup against Dallas set for Christmas eve.

Both teams are dealing with injuries and here’s the Thursday designation report.

Eagles injury report

Eagles Thu Practice Report:

DNP: S Reed Blankenship (knee).

LIMITED: CB James Bradberry (rest), LB Shaun Bradley (hamstring), WR A.J. Brown (rest), DT Fletcher Cox (rest), G Landon Dickerson (back, rest), DE Brandon Graham (rest), T Lane Johnson (abdomen, rest), C Jason Kelce (rest), G Isaac Seumalo (rest), CB Darius Slay (rest), DE Josh Sweat (rest).

FULL: LB Kyron Johnson (shoulder), WR Quez Watkins (shoulder).

Bears injury report

Quarterback Justin Fields returned to practice after dealing with an illness. Wide receiver Chase Claypool has yet to practice, along with running back David Montgomery.

