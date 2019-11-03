Eagles vs. Bears live: Highlights and analysis from NFL Week 9 game

11:30 a.m.: DeSean Jackson, Darren Sproles and Tim Jernigan will make their returns today.

Here's the full list of Eagles' inactives:

Jason Peters (knee)

Nigel Bradham (ankle)

Nate Herbig

Shareef Miller

Daeshon Hall

Nate Sudfeld

Sidney Jones













11:21 a.m.: DeSean Jackson went through pregame warmups after a week of optimism.

There has been optimism all week that DeSean would play. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/VFnZsL9ttK — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) November 3, 2019

DeSean Jackson takes the field to warm up. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/16zbALMsuC — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) November 3, 2019

10:06 p.m.: Jordan Howard will serve as the Eagles' rotating sixth captain this week as the Eagles play his former team.

Howard spoke on Friday about the game against the Bears and his hope to make his situation in Philly more permanent.

9:43 a.m.: The Eagles are finally home. After three straight road games, the Eagles are at the Linc for the first time in nearly a month.

I remembered how to get here. pic.twitter.com/OUHVdthD6h — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) November 3, 2019

The Eagles have a bye next week, but this is the first of three straight home games. In fact, five of their last eight are at home and they will get on a place just once more, to travel to Miami on Dec. 1. That's good news for what has historically been a very good home team.

Including the playoffs, the Eagles have been the NFL's second-best home team since 2016 behind just New England. They are 2-1 this season and the Eagles have won 9 of their last 13 at home.

