Eagles vs. Bears betting guide: Lines, Props and picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles freight train rolls into frigid Chicago for a showdown with the Bears, who are already looking toward next season at 3-10. Could this be a trap game for Nick Sirianni and Company? Here’s hoping you tailed my picks last week for the Giants, as we went 10-for-13 (77%) including 3-of-4 anytime TD bets. Let’s get that bag.

(All odds courtesy PointsBet)

Eagles (12-1) at Bears (3-10), Sunday 1:00pm

Point spread (ML): Eagles -8 (-375); Bears +8 (+300)

Point total: 48 points

Analysis: The Bears ranked 30th in the NFL in points allowed per game (25.6), and they’ve allowed at least 27 in their last six games. The Eagles lead the NFL in PPG (29.7) and have rattled off 123 points in their last three (41 PPG). If the Birds stay focused on their “1-0” mentality, this game shouldn’t be a problem, nor should another high-output offensive week.

Picks: Eagles -8, OVER 48

Analysis: Fields is coming off a 250-yard passing day against the Packers, but prior to that, he hadn’t cracked 155 in 3-of-4. The Eagles’ pass defense hasn’t allowed more than 239 passing yards in a game this season. I don’t see anything that jumps out here.

Picks: Hurts UNDER



Rushing yards – Jalen Hurts 45.5, Miles Sanders 65.5; Justin Fields 70.5, David Montgomery 60.5

Analysis: The Bears’ run defense ranks 27th (146.3 yds allowed/game), and they’ve allowed 149 or more in their last three games. And if there’s one thing the Eagles offense does well, it’s run the ball, cranking out four 200+ rushing games already this season. Fields has run for 71 yards or more in 6-of-7 games.

Picks: Hurts OVER, Sanders OVER; Fields OVER



Receiving yards:

A.J. Brown 70.5 DeVonta Smith 55.5

Quez Watkins 25.5 David Montgomery 15.5

Miles Sanders 10.5

Analysis: With Dallas Goedert out of the lineup again, look for numbers from the Eagles’ wideouts, in spite of the Bears’ strong pass defense. Kmet is Fields’ safety valve, and has topped 30 yards in 4-of-5.

Story continues

Picks: Smith OVER, Watkins OVER, Kmet OVER



Anytime touchdown:

Jalen Hurts -125 A.J. Brown -120

Miles Sanders -115 Justin Fields +135

DeVonta Smith +140 Cole Kmet +290

Chase Claypool +350 Equanimeous St Brown +350

Analysis: The Bears have to score, don’t they? If and when they do, Fields is by far the smart option, with seven rushing TD in his last six games. Sanders is on a serious heater, with seven cashes in his last four, look for him to do so again.

Picks: Sanders, Fields



