Eagles vs. Bears: 5 matchups to watch on defense

The Eagles (12-1) are traveling to Chicago to face the Bears (3-10) at Soldier Field on Sunday afternoon in a matchup of two dynamic quarterbacks.

For Chicago, they’ll look to unleash Justin Fields on a Philadelphia defense that can be run on and they’ll attempt to emulate the ground-and-pound formula that Washington used in the Week 19 upset.

Fields has been among the most sacked quarterbacks in the NFL this year and the Eagles will look to duplicate their impressive seven-sack performance from last week.

With kickoff less than 24 hours away, here are five matchups to watch when Chicago has the football and Philadelphia is on defense.

Eagles DE Josh Sweat vs. Bears OT Braxton Jones

A fifth-round draft pick out of Southern Utah, Braxton Jones has started all 13 games at left tackle; five penalties (three holding, two false starts); five sacks allowed, per Pro Football Focus.

A promising young player with size, Jones will have a key matchup against Josh Sweat on the edge.

Jones has allowed a team-high 6 sacks, 24 hurries, and 33 pressures, while Sweat has 7.5 sacks for the second year in a row, and his pressure rate is among the NFL’s best.

Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon vs. Bears QB Justin Fields

Fields has 908 yards and 8 touchdowns on the ground this season, and his rushing totals are 219 more than Eagles MVP candidate Jalen Hurts.

Gannon will have to properly balance the line between pressuring Fields off the edge organically while having his personnel stay disciplined in their rushing lanes.

Kmet has 35 catches for 408 yards and 5 touchdowns, and his matchup could force Philadelphia into passive zone coverage.

Anthony Harris vs. Bears TE Cole Kmet

If Jonathan Gannon is going to play a safety one on one against the Bears’ talented tight end, Anthony Harris will likely land the job over Marcus Epps and K’Von Wallace.

With C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Reed Blankenship out with injuries, Philadelphia will have to get creative with containing the Kmet in space.

Eagles SAM LB Haason Reddick-Brandon Graham vs. Bears RT Larry Borom

With right tackle, Larry Borom listed as doubtful, Philadelphia could feast on a tackle rotation of Alex Leatherwood and Riley Reiff.

Leatherwood made his debut for the Bears in Week 13, playing 10 snaps in the 28-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers. The Bears plan to have a platoon at right tackle with Leatherwood and Reiff during the final month of the season.

This could get ugly.

Eagles LB T.J. Edwards/Kyzir White vs. Bears RB David Montgomery-Khalil Herbert

With few viable options in the passing game, look for the Bears to focus on the rushing attack with quarterback Justin Fields, along with running backs David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert.

