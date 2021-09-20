Eagles vs. 49ers: What went right and what went wrong in Week 2 loss

The Eagles (1-1) were brought back down to earth in coach Nick Sirianni’s first home game at Lincoln Financial Field, as the 49ers rugged defense stifled Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith in a 17-11 win.

Here’s what went right and went wrong on Sunday.

What went wrong -- Jalen Reagor stepped out of bounds

Sep 12, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor (18) scores a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

A versatile wide receiver, only Reagor knows why he ran his go-route so close to the sidelines, forcing the Eagles second-year player to step out of bounds twice on an electric passing play, taking six points off the board.

What went right -- Javon Hargrave game wrecker

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97) celebrates his sack of Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.

Hargrave had seven total tackles, two tackles for loss and one quarterback hit.

What went wrong -- Dropped interceptions

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 28: Anthony Harris #28 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during training camp at the NovaCare Complex on July 28, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Anthony Harris and Steven Nelson both dropped momentum-changing interceptions during Sunday's loss.

What went wrong -- Derek Barnett personal foul

10. Derek Barnett: $10,051,000

The 2017 first-round pick was called for another personal foul on Sunday, turning a 3rd-and-15 at the 49ers own 27-yard line into a 1st-and-10 on their 42-yard line. Barnett is now nearing 10 personal fouls for his career.

