Eagles vs. 49ers: How to watch NFC Championship rematch in NFL Week 13

The Philadelphia Eagles (10-1, 1st in NFC East) host the San Francisco 49ers (8-3, 1st in NFC West) in the much anticipated rematch of the NFC Championship Game from last season.

Philadelphia is riding high after a double-digit come-from-behind 37-34 victory over the Bills last Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

The 49ers will be slightly more rested as they last played on Thanksgiving night when they dominated the Seahawks, 31-13, in Seattle.

San Francisco will be trying to enact revenge from the NFC title game after starting QB Brock Purdy tore his UCL and the team couldn't keep up following his injury in the 31-7 loss last January.

Here's how to watch, listen, stream and more for this must-see NFC showdown between two of the best teams in the NFL:

What channel is Eagles vs. 49ers game on?

Date: Sunday, Dec. 3

Time: 4:25 p.m.

Location: Lincoln Financial Field

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi (sideline reporters)

How to watch or stream Eagles vs. 49ers on Sunday

On NFL+: For more information, click here.

TV Map: Fortunately for those Eagles fans outside of the tri-state area, the entire country outside of Los Angeles and a majority of the state of Ohio (Rams-Browns also play at 4:25 p.m.) will be able to catch this NFC title rematch. Here's the TV map for the NFL this Sunday afternoon.

For the international audience: If you plan to watch the Super Bowl rematch outside of the United States, click here for more information on how to tune into this contest.

How to listen to Eagles vs. 49ers game

Broadcasters: Merrill Reese (play-by-play) and Mike Quick (analyst) for SportsRadio 94WIP

On the internet: On desktop version at PhiladelphiaEagles.com/LiveRadio or via the Eagles app (must be in Philadelphia market).

Sirius XM: Channels 82 or 227 (Philadelphia feed) and Channels 83 or 382 (San Francisco feed)

In Spanish: Eagles fans can listen to the broadcast in Spanish on La Mega 105.7 FM in Philadelphia, 101.3 FM in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and 103.3 FM in Vineland, New Jersey.

Broadcasters: Rickie Ricardo (play-by-play), Bill Kulik (analyst) and Oscar Budejen (sideline reporter)

What are the betting odds for Eagles vs. 49ers in Week 13?

Betting line: Eagles +3 (Odds via Caesars), 49ers -2.5 (Odds via FanDuel)

Total: Over/under 47.5 points

Moneyline: Eagles +136 (Bet $100 to win $136), 49ers -146 (Bet $146 to net $100)

