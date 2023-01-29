Eagles vs. 49ers: How to watch, listen and stream NFC Championship Game
The Eagles and 49ers are preparing for a heavyweight showdown on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field, highlighted by star power on both sides of the football.
The 49ers are in the NFC Championship Game for the third time in four seasons, while Philadelphia is making its seventh NFC title appearance since 2001, more than every team in the NFL accept the Patriots over that span.
With kickoff fast approaching, here’s how you can watch, listen, and stream the NFC title game.
Game Information
San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles
3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 29
Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
How to watch
Eagles-49ers NFC Championship Game will be broadcasted live on FOX with Kevin Burkhardt on the call, Greg Olsen providing analysis, plus Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi on the sideline.
Streaming
NFL Game Pass, the NFL mobile app
Also available live on FuboTV
Radio
Eagles: Merrill Reese and Mike Quick’s broadcast on SportsRadio 94WIP.
49ers: KNBR 680 AM / 104.5 FM • 107.7 FM “The Bone”
Satellite Radio
San Francisco 49ers
AWAY CH. 225
Philadelphia Eagles
HOME CH. 226
Social Media
