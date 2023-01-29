Eagles vs. 49ers: How to watch, listen and stream NFC Championship Game

The Eagles and 49ers are preparing for a heavyweight showdown on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field, highlighted by star power on both sides of the football.

The 49ers are in the NFC Championship Game for the third time in four seasons, while Philadelphia is making its seventh NFC title appearance since 2001, more than every team in the NFL accept the Patriots over that span.

With kickoff fast approaching, here’s how you can watch, listen, and stream the NFC title game.

Game Information

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles

3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 29

Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch

Eagles-49ers NFC Championship Game will be broadcasted live on FOX with Kevin Burkhardt on the call, Greg Olsen providing analysis, plus Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi on the sideline.

Streaming

NFL Game Pass, the NFL mobile app

Also available live on FuboTV

Radio

Eagles: Merrill Reese and Mike Quick’s broadcast on SportsRadio 94WIP.

49ers: KNBR 680 AM / 104.5 FM • 107.7 FM “The Bone”

Satellite Radio

San Francisco 49ers

AWAY CH. 225

Philadelphia Eagles

HOME CH. 226

Detroit Lions

