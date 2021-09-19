Eagles vs. 49ers: Josh Norman to start at CB against Philadelphia

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
With the 49ers already dealing with a myriad of injuries in the secondary, Adam Schefter is reporting that veteran cornerback Josh Norman will start at cornerback against the Eagles less than two weeks after signing his deal with the team.

A talented veteran who has seen some huge moments in the NFL, Norman was victimized by Philadelphia during his time in Washington and he’ll likely face off against the Eagles’ talented star rookie, DeVonta Smith.

In 2020, Norman appeared in nine games (three starts) with Buffalo and finished with 24 tackles, four passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one interception. He also added six tackles and one forced fumble in three postseason games for the Bills.

