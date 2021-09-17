Eagles vs. 49ers final injury report: Rodney McLeod ruled out, Marcus Epps questionable

The Eagles released their final injury report for Sunday’s matchup against the 49ers, and Week 2 offers a reasonably healthy team going into a huge outing.

Here’s the report for both teams.

Eagles injury report

https://twitter.com/Eagles/status/1438937873177264131 Landon Dickerson could make his NFL debut after not having an injury designation, while Rodney McLeod is out (Knee) and Marcus Epps (concussion) is questionable.

49ers injury report

Marcell Harris - questionable Javon Kinlaw - questionable Emmanuel Moseley - doubtful Arik Armstead - questionable

