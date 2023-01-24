Eagles vs. 49ers: 15 impact players to watch on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field

The Eagles are one win away from returning to the Super Bowl and they’ll face a familiar foe in the NFC Championship game when the San Francisco 49ers head to Lincoln Financial Field next Sunday at 3:00 pm.

Philadelphia (14-3) defeated the New York Giants 38-7 on Saturday to clinch a spot in the title game and then watched on Sunday evening, as the Niners (13-4) defeated the Cowboys 19-12 at Levi’s Stadium.

The two teams last met in Week 2 of the 2021 regular season, with San Francisco defeating Philadelphia 17-11 as Jimmy Garoppolo threw one touchdown pass and ran in for another score.

All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts had an uneven performance in the loss, completing just 12 of 23 passes for 190 yards. He rushed for 82 yards, including a 1-yard TD in the fourth quarter.

Both teams are far different from that 2021 matchup and the Eagles are much more explosive on offense after the addition of A.J. Brown.

With preparation set to begin, we’re looking at 15 impact players to watch in the NFC Championship Game.

Jalen Hurts

In the 38-7 win over the New York Giants, Hurts threw touchdown passes on the first two offensive series and added a touchdown late in the first half when he dashed into the corner of the end zone from 5 yards away.

He’s an X-Factor and the glue that holds everything together.

Brock Purdy

Purdy has now become the third rookie quarterback since 1970 to win two postseason games.

Purdy completed 19-of-29 passing attempts for 214 yards in the win over Dallas and he’s now the first rookie quarterback since at least 1970 to register 200-or-more passing yards in back-to-back postseason games.

Purdy took over the reins after Trey Lance suffered a year-ending injury and then was replaced by Jimmy Garoppolo, who suffered a broken foot on December 4.

The former Iowa State star went 5-0 through the remainder of the regular season and then won games against Seattle and Dallas in the playoffs, throwing 13 touchdowns and 4 interceptions in the regular season.

Against Seattle, Purdy had three touchdowns and zero interceptions, and then on Sunday against Dallas Purdy completed 19 of 29 passes for 214 yards.

Miles Sanders

Sanders ran hard and decisive in the win over the Giants, logging 17 carries for 90 yards. He and Kenneth Gainwell will play a critical role in wearing down the 49ers’ defensive front.

Christian McCaffrey

A matchup nightmare that Kyle Shanahan will unleash in multiple looks, McCaffrey registered 10 carries for 35 yards and one touchdown to go along with six receptions for 22 yards in the win over Dallas. He has now registered at least one touchdown in all three of his career postseason games.

Dating back to the regular season, McCaffrey has now registered at least one total touchdown in eight consecutive games, the longest streak in his career and the longest streak by a member of the 49ers since wide receiver Terrell Owens in 1998.

CB Deommodore Lenoir

Lenoir registered five tackles and one interception of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. The interception marked the second of his postseason career.

With one interception on Sunday and one interception last week vs. the Seattle Seahawks.

He’ll be a player to watch in coverage against DeVonta Smith.

LB Fred Warner

An All-Pro linebacker, Warner registered a team-high nine tackles against Dallas and one interception of Prescott, which he returned for 16 yards.

The interception marked the second of his postseason career and his first since Super Bowl LIV.

He’ll play a key role against Miles Sanders in the running game, spying against Jalen Hurts and playing deep coverage in the 49ers’ deep third.

Samson Ebukam

An active performer on the defensive line, Samson Ebukam logged a sack against Dallas, his third career postseason sack.

A.J. Brown

Brown was held to 3 catches for 22 yards on six targets, and there was some controversy surrounding his lack of touches and a potential leg or hip injury. With San Francisco vulnerable in the secondary, Brown could have a monster game that catapults Philly to a Super Bowl.

Deebo Samuel

A swiss army knife for San Francisco, Samuel will line up at wide receiver, running back, and in the slot.

He’ll be a player for Jonathan Gannon to key on.

George Kittle

Kittle was spectacular against Dallas, catching 5 passes for 95 yards and keying a second-half scoring drive with a spectacular juggling catch that gained 31 yards.

Like Dallas Goedert, Kittle will play a key role in San Francisco finding room in the Eagles’ secondary.

Dallas Goedert

Goedert had 55 catches for 702 yards during the regular season and then broke out in the divisional matchup, logging this touchdown catch with one hand.

Goedert had five catches for 58 yards and a touchdown against the Giants and he’ll play a huge role in the Eagles potentially advancing to the Super Bowl.

Nick Bosa

Bosa had 51 tackles, and 18.5 sacks and was among the league leaders in quarterback pressures.

Haason Reddick

Reddick will garner DPOY votes and he’s a major reason Philadelphia is playing for an NFC Championship.

Most sacks in a single season, including playoffs, in Eagles history: 21.0 — Reggie White (1987)

19.0 — Reggie White (1988)

19.0 — Clyde Simmons (1992)

18.0 — Jason Babin (2011)

18.0 — Reggie White (1986)

17.5 — Haason Reddick (2022)** pic.twitter.com/RSAzi1GuHD — 215muse (@215muse) January 24, 2023

Kyle Juszczyk

The Niners play a conventional, old-school brand of football that involves the usage of a fullback.

San Francisco lined up in 21 personnel (two running backs, one tight end) 32.3 percent of the time this season, per TruMedia, the second-highest rate in the league.

Philadelphia’s defense dealt with the third-fewest snaps of 21 personnel (but ranked eighth in defensive success rate when they did).

San Francisco playing heavier packages would benefit the Eagles, who finished second in the league in EPA per play and fifth in defensive success rate against 12 personnel.

Brandon Aiyuk

The former Arizona State efficiently goes about his business alongside Deebo Samuel and did his own damage this season, logging 78 catches, 1,015 yards, and 8 touchdowns to the all-around, threats-everywhere offense.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Gardner-Johnson really becomes the player to watch if Avonte Maddox returns from injury, but for now, he’ll slide between the slot cornerback spot and free safety.

