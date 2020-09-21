After Eagles visit, Devonta Freeman reportedly heading to meet with Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Devonta Freeman’s visit and tryout with the Eagles didn’t result in a contract and now the veteran running back is reportedly heading north on the New Jersey Turnpike.

The Giants are bringing in the 28-year-old for a workout after they lost their star running back for the season.

With the likely season-ending injury to Saquon Barkley, the #Giants are bringing in reinforcements. Source says they plan to visit with and workout FA RB Devonta Freeman. The former #Falcons star spent the weekend with the #Eagles and should be with NYG today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 21, 2020

The Eagles filed their meeting with Freeman under the due diligence category and it seems like there’s obviously more reason for the Giants to be interested in Freeman after Saquon Barkley tore his ACL.

The Giants need Freeman more and that would probably be a much better opportunity for Freeman in terms of playing time. The Eagles got Miles Sanders back on Sunday and he looked very good.

Freeman was once a two-time Pro Bowler but that was back in 2015-16. We’ve seen a drop-off in his level of play since then. In 2018, he played in just two games and last year he played in 14 but averaged just 3.6 yards per carry.

A former fourth-round pick out of Florida State, Freeman played his first six NFL seasons in Atlanta.

If Freeman ends up signing with the Giants, the Eagles will see him in October. The Eagles and Giants play at the Linc on Oct. 22 and at MetLife on Nov. 15.