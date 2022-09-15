Eagles-Vikings Week 2 injury report: Jack Stoll listed as a limited participant

The Eagles released their first injury report for Monday night’s matchup against the Vikings, and the team is relatively healthy entering Week 2.

Philadelphia had eight players listed as limited participants, and only Jack Stoll (Biceps) was out due to injury.

Here’s your Thursday injury report for both teams.

Eagles injury report

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

DT Fletcher Cox (resting player), G Landon Dickerson (rest), DE Brandon Graham (rest), T Lane Johnson (rest), C Jason Kelce (rest), G Isaac Seumalo (rest), TE Jack Stoll (ankle), DE Josh Sweat (rest) were all limited participants.

Vikings injury report

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota just released an injury report, and Lewis Cine is back and expected to play on Monday night.

Rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. didn’t practice, and Jonathan Bullard practiced despite dealing with a biceps injury.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire