Eagles-Vikings preview: 7 things to know about Week 2 matchup

We’re now a little over 48 hours from the Eagles and Vikings kicking off what could be the game of the week buoyed by two explosive offenses.

Both defenses will have to worry about dynamic playmakers carrying the football, as Minnesota has spent most of this week working to corral Philadelphia’s star quarterback Jalen Hurts.

On the other side, Jonathan Gannon and the Eagles will look to make sure Justin Jefferson doesn’t explode in front of fans at Lincoln Financial Field who’ll enter Monday night wondering what if.

With both teams set for one final walkthrough, here are seven things to know about Week 2.

Hurts is a winner



Only Patrick Mahomes’ 11-1 record (91%) is better than the 7-2 mark (77%) that Jalen Hurts has amassed since Week 8 last year.

Eagles rack up the yards

Philadelphia’s 455 total yards was the third most in the NFL entering Week 2, behind only the Colts (517) and the Chiefs (488) in the entire league.

Jalen Hurts explosive

Hurts’ 7.3 yards per explosive play are the most in the NFL since 2021, ahead of Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert.

Miles Sanders elite

Sanders’s 5.1 yards per carry puts him top 3 in the league since 2019.

Slay lockdown

The multi-talented cornerback has led the NFL in passes defended (119) since 2013.

Monday night records

Minnesota is 31-35 all-time on Monday night, having won its past two Monday night matchups at Chicago in 2020 and 2021.

The Eagles have played 68 times on MNF and have a 38-30 record. Philadelphia has lost its past two Monday night games.

Monday night Red Zone

The Inquirer highlights ESPN’s simultaneous broadcast of the NFL’s doubleheader scheduled for Monday night.

First up will be the Tennessee Titans at the Buffalo Bills, which will kickoff at 7:15 p.m. Eastern on ESPN called by Steve Levy, Dan Orlovsky, and Louis Riddick, with Laura Rutledge reporting from the sideline. During portions of both broadcasts, ESPN will activate a double-box view that will allow live look-ins of each game, with SportsCenter host Scott Van Pelt offering highlights and updates for both. There will also be a second scorebug of Vikings-Eagles on ESPN and Titans-Bills on ABC to keep fans in the loop.

