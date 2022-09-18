Eagles-Vikings: 3 causes for concern in Week 2

The Eagles and Vikings are set for a huge Monday night matchup, and the visiting team will enter Lincoln Financial Field at a scorching hot pace.

Against Green Bay in Week 1, Minnesota logged 395 total yards, 269 passing, and 126 yards rushing.

The Vikings averaged 6.5 yards per play (6th highest), committed zero turnovers, and almost averaged a first down on every passing play.

With Philadelphia looking to avoid a letdown ahead of the matchup with Carson Wentz, here are three causes for concern in Week 2.

Kevin O'Connell wizardry



Packers11 6

A former NFL quarterback, Minnesota’s head coach, will show us who and what Jonathan Gannon truly is as a defensive coordinator.

The NFL’s second-youngest coach behind Sean McVay, O’Connell has abandoned the prior regimes’ conservative approach to play calling, choosing to truly unleash quarterback Kirk Cousins.

The ex-Rams coordinator was innovative in his approach to getting Justin Jefferson open and he’ll likely scheme to match his star receiver up on Kyzir White (LB), Marcus Epps (S), or C.J. Gardner-Johnson in critical situations.

Kirk Cousins relaxed

Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings quarterback has made a ton of cash over the past few years while being one of the most criticized players in the league.

Cousins has been given the green light to take more chances this season, allowing a more relaxed flow to game management and pushing the ball downfield.

In his first game under O’Connell, Cousins shredded the Packers, completing 23 of 32 passes for

277 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1.

Philadelphia’s defense allowed 35 points and 386 yards to Jared Goff and the Lions.

Dalvin Cook explosion

Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

With all eyes expected to be on Justin Jefferson, the Eagles can ill afford to allow Dalvin Cook to replicate the 144 yards rushing that D’Andre Swift logged in Week 1.

A heavy and consistent dose of Cook will make Philadelphia susceptible to the play-action pass, allowing Jefferson or Adam Thielen the opportunity for huge plays.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire