Eagles-Vikings: 10 players to watch in Week 2 on Monday Night Football

The Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) are home at Lincoln Financial Field for their home opener against the Minnesota Vikings (1-0) after a 38-35 victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 1.

The Vikings are looking to move into first place in the NFC North after defeating Green Bay 23-7 in their home opener.

Both teams are explosive on offense and have dynamic, big-named stars on the defensive side of the football as well.

With kickoff fast approaching, here are ten players to watch on Monday night.

Jalen Hurts

Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a primetime matchup opposite Kirk Cousins, and it’s another opportunity for the Eagles’ third-year star to stake claim to the tile of franchise signal caller.

Miles Sanders



Nfl Philadelphia Eagles At Detroit Lions

Sanders had 96 yards and a touchdown against the Lions, and he’ll look to outrun Dalvin Cook.

Dalvin Cook

Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Lost in the Justin Jefferson talk is one of the NFL’s most versatile running backs.

Dalvin Cook ran for 4.5 yards per carry with 90 yards on 20 attempts against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1.

Cook also had three receptions for 18 yards.

Justin Jefferson

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

The Vikings are all about pushing the ball downfield, and star receiver Justin Jefferson finished the season opener against Green Bay with nine receptions for 184 yards and two touchdowns.

A.J. Brown

(AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)

Brown makes his regular-season debut at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Garrett Bradbury

Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Bradbury can be physically overmatched at center for the Vikings, and it’ll be the right matchup for Jordan Davis and the Eagles’ defensive tackles.

Danielle Hunter

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Apc Packvsvikings 0911221253djpa

Hunter has three double-digit sack campaigns in his career with Minnesota, and he’ll test Jordan Mailata with his speed and power.

Za’Darius Smith

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Apc Packvsvikings 0911221383djpa

Story continues

The former Packers pass rusher has two double-digit sack seasons in his career, and he’ll test both Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata.

Kirk Cousins

Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Cousins is precisely the type of quarterback who’ll drive a Jonathan Gannon-led defense crazy, and Philadelphia can ill-afford to allow another 80% completion performance.

The Eagles allowed an opposing quarterback to complete at least 75 percent of its passes eight times last season, going 1-7 in those games.

Cousins has completed at least 75 percent of his passes in 29 of his career starts.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson

If the Eagles are preparing to play a ton of zone against Justin Jefferson and the Vikings, then C.J. Gardner-Johnson will be the man to watch in space on Monday night.

In the season opener, Gardner-Johnson logged 33 snaps at free safety and seven snaps in the slot, where he could encounter Jefferson the most.

DeVonta Smith



Nfl Philadelphia Eagles At Detroit Lions

Smith is looking to rebound from a zero-catch performance in the season opener, and Minnesota presents a prime opportunity for an explosive night in front of the home crowd.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire