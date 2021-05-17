Eagles veterans to take part in phase two of OTAs with an emphasis on learning new schemes

Glenn Erby
With the Eagles set to learn both a new offense and defense, Les Bowen is reporting that veteran players will be in attendance for the start of phase two of the offseason workout program.

With more of an emphasis on the installation of the offense and defense, Philadelphia’s veterans will be in attendance and focused on more learning and less physical work.

Phase Two (May 17-21) has been shortened from three weeks to one week, with on-field workouts including individual player instruction and drills.

