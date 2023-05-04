Eagles, veteran TE Dan Arnold agree to terms on 1-year deal

Eagles bringing in some veteran competition at tight end originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles are bringing in some tight end competition.

The team and veteran Dan Arnold agreed to terms of a one-year deal, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the deal.

Arnold, 28, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and has carved out a decent career. His best season came with the Cardinals in 2020, when he caught 31 passes for 438 yards and 4 touchdowns.

In 2022, Arnold (6-6, 240) played all 17 games with the Jaguars. He caught 9 passes for 135 yards. He played a total of 167 snaps (15%) in the regular season.

In Philly, Arnold will be competing for a job in a tight end room led by star Dallas Goedert. But after Goedert, the Eagles have questionable depth. They bring back the No. 2 Jack Stoll and the No. 3 Grant Calcaterra from last season’s roster in addition to Tyree Jackson, who has been with the Eagles for a couple seasons.

There’s no guarantee Arnold will make the Eagles’ 53-man roster but he’ll have a chance to compete for a job in training camp with Stoll, Calcaterra and Jackson.

The Eagles will kick off their rookie camp this weekend and voluntary OTAs begin on May 30.

