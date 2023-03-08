Eagles updated roster ahead of NFL free agency

With Howie Roseman choosing not to use the franchise tag, the Eagles are going to look a lot different when the team reconvenes at the NovaCare Complex for the 2023 off-season program.

Philadelphia has 18 pending free agents and 9 key contributors on defense that could move on for heftier paydays when the new league year starts on March 15.

Making matters even more urgent, the franchise will work to sign All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurt to a hefty contract extension, ensuring that multiple free agents are unlikely to return.

#1 QB Jalen Hurts

The All-Pro quarterback and MVP runner-up will look to secure a long-term contract extension over the next few weeks.

#2 CB Darius Slay

The veteran cornerback will look to sign a contract extension this spring, while the Eagles may just settle for a restructure.

#4 K Jake Elliott

#6 WR DeVonta Smth

Entering his third year, Smith will look to take the next step.

#7 LB Haason Reddick

Reddick will enter year two of a 3-year, $45 million contract and if he can match his 16.5 sacks from 2022, he could look to reset the market.

#8 P Arryn Siposs

#11 WR A.J. Brown

Brown logged 1,496 yards receiving in his first year with the Eagles and will look to take things to the next level.

#16 WR Quez Watkins

After taking a step back in year three, Watkins will look to re-establish himself in the Eagles’ passing game.

#17 LB Nakobe Dean

Dean will see an uptick in snaps next season and depending on how things shake out in free agency, the former Georiga All-American could return to the NovaCare Complex as Philadelphia’s starting MIKE or WILL linebacker.

#18 WR Britain Covey

Covey made the practice squad as an undrafted rookie and had 33 punt returns and 10 kick returns for the Eagles this season, acting as the Eagles’ primary return man on the punt team and the second-leading kickoff returner.

Covey finished with over 500 yards between kick and punt returns and didn’t cost Philadelphia any games by putting the football on the ground.

#19 QB Ian Book

The former Notre Dame quarterback is currently the backup with Gardner Minshew set to test free agency.

#21 CB Andre Chachere



Chachere spent time on the Eagles’ practice squad and active roster, playing in seven games in 2022 and contributing 141 special teams snaps and another 10 on defense. He had two tackles on defense and three on special teams.

In 2021, Chachere was second on the team in special teams snaps in his first year with the team.

#27 CB Zech McPhearson

The third-year cornerback is a key member of the special teams unit and will look to see more snaps on the outside.

#28 CB Josh Jobe

The former Alabama cornerback went undrafted but made enough of an impression to make the 53-man roster, and 11 appearances this season.

Jobe played 220 special teams snaps but finished with just one tackle.

With James Bradberry likely to depart in free agency, Jobe has the pedigree and physicality to step right into the rotation as a second-year player.

#29 CB Avonte Maddox

The Eagles’ slot cornerback battled injuries in 2022 but is still among the best in the league at his position when healthy.

#31 CB Mario Goodrich

#32 S Reed Blankenship

The former Middle Tennesee State safety saw action in 10 games with four starts after making the Eagles’ 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent.

Blankenship finished with 34 tackles, two passes defended, and one interception in a talented secondary.

With both Marcus Epps and C.J. Gardner-Johnson hitting free agency, Blankenship has all the looks of a starter in 2023.

#33 CB Josiah Scott

#34 RB Trey Sermon

San Francisco selected the Ohio State product in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, with Sermon lasting one season in the Bay Area, before being waived and landing with the Eagles.

Sermon had just two carries for 19 yards on the season, but he offers potential with athleticism and elite size for the position, and 2023 will likely be his time.

#42 S K'Von Wallace

Wallace will enter the final year of his rookie deal looking to keep his place on a retooling roster.

#48 LB Patrick Johnson

#50 OT Fred Johnson

Johnson played at the University of Florida and signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent after the 2019 NFL Draft.

After making the Steelers’ initial 53-man roster, he was waived and claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Bengals. Johnson made eight starts in 23 games with Cincinnati during his three years with the team.

#51 C Cam Jurgens

Jurgens was Jason Kelce’s handpicked successor, but it’ll be on the future Hall of Fame center to decide when he’ll walk away.

Jurgens was dominant when pressed into action during the preseason and he’ll slide over to guard if Isaac Seumalo moves on in the free agency process.

#53 LB Christian Elliss

#58 LB Kyron Johnson

#62 C Jason Kelce

Kelce is pondering retirement and the team has a June decision looming.

Jason Kelce isn't a UFA. Technically, Kelce is under contract with the Eagles through 2024. His $3M March roster bonus was recently converted to signing bonus for cap purposes. A decision on Kelce doesn't have to be made until June 3 when his $30M 2024 base salary is fully GTD. — Joel Corry (@corryjoel) March 8, 2023

#63 OL Jack Driscoll

#65 OL Lane Johnson

The All-Pro right tackle had groin surgery and will spend the bulk of the offseason rehabbing.

#66 OL Roderick Johnson

The Cleveland Browns drafted Johnson in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Florida State.

Johnson made six starts in 29 total games with the Texans before spending time on the Dolphins and Chiefs roster this summer.

#66 DE Matt Leo

Leo first joined the Eagles through the NFL International Player Pathway Program during the 2020 offseason. This past season was his third on the practice squad.

#67 OL Cameron Tom

#68 OL Jordan Mailata

The talented left tackle will return looking to make his first Pro Bowl.

#69 OL Landon Dickerson

The Pro Bowl left guard will look to take the next step to an All-Pro after a dominating season.

#73 DT Marvin Wilson

Wilson was elevated for one game in the 2022 season, logging four tackles against the Houston Texans in Week 9.

#75 DE Tarron Jackson

The former Coastal Carolina pass rusher was waived and placed on the practice squad after Philadelphia acquired Robert Quinn.

Jackson appeared in four games and plated 27 defensive snaps.

#76 OL Tyrese Robinson

Robinson went undrafted in 2022 after playing college ball at Oklahoma; there, he lined up at both guard and tackle, starting 38 games during his tenure as a Sooner.

Robinson was first signed on October 3, before he was released the day after Thanksgiving. Now, the Eagles have brought him back to the practice squad.

#78 OL Sua Opeta

Signed by Philadelphia in 2019 as an undrafted free agent of FCS powerhouse Weber State University, Opeta has spent time on the practice squad and this season, made the 53-man roster.

Opeta appeared in seven games this season for Philadelphia, logging 92 offensive snaps at guard, allowing three pressures, and a 38.1 grade from PFF.

#81 TE Grant Calcaterra

The former Oklahoma and SMU pass catcher saw action in 15 games, with two starts while Dallas Goedert was injured.

Calcaterra caught five passes for 81 yards as a rookie in an offense dominated by Goedert and other pass catchers.

Calcaterra has a relationship with Jalen Hurts from their time at Oklahoma and Philadelphia can especially dangerous on offense when multiple tight ends are in the lineup.

#84 WR Greg Ward

Originally signed by the Eagles as a rookie free agent in 2017, Ward started this season on the Injured Reserve list with a toe injury before he was added to the practice squad in October. He was elevated from the practice squad for Super Bowl LVII.

#52 LB Davion Taylor

Taylor started six games in 2021 before suffering an injury, and he returned to a loaded linebacker group in 2022 and struggled throughout this preseason, before spending the year on the practice squad.

#82 WR Devon Allen

Allen signed with the Eagles as a free agent during the 2022 offseason after a six-year hiatus competing as an Olympic hurdler.

He has one 55-yard touchdown against the Browns and will be excellent on special teams when called up.

#85 WR Tyrie Cleveland

A 2020 seventh-round draft pick out of the University of Florida, Cleveland played in 23 career games for the Broncos, amassing 91 yards on nine receptions.

Cleveland made six appearances this season, mainly on special teams.

His most recent game action came in Week 10 for the Broncos, when he saw three targets in a loss to the Titans, as Denver was without starting wide receivers Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and KJ Hamler (hamstring) who were sidelined by injury.

#88 TE Dallas Goedert

Goedert was on track to be an All-Pro prior to Week 10, leading NFL tight ends in yards and yards after the catch prior to his shoulder injury suffered in the November 14 loss to Washington.

He finished the regular season with 55 receptions for 702 yards and three touchdowns while logging 10 catches for 81 yards and a score in the playoff wins over New York and San Francisco.

#89 TE Jack Stoll

#90 DT Jordan Davis

The former Georgia All-American saw action in 13 games and made five starts during a promising rookie season.

Davis was dominant during the preseason but saw his momentum slowed by an ankle injury in Week 8.

The Eagles traded up to grab the defensive tackle, and he made plays logging 14 tackles, one quarterback pressure, and one pass defended with zero missed tackles.

Philadelphia has four free-agent defensive tackles and Davis will surely be a starter in 2023 with more of an impact.

#14 RB Kenneth Gainwell

After averaging just 24.1 during the regular season, Gainwell averaged 97.5 scrimmage yards against the Giants and 49ers, putting his dual-threat abilities on display.

The second-year running back from Memphis could get the keys to the NFL’s top rushing attack if Miles Sanders departs via free agency.

Regardless of what happens in free agency, Gainwell will his role increase as Philadelphia works to surround Jalen Hurts with elite talent.

#93 DT Milton Williams

Williams was a part of the Eagles’ deep rotation of tackles and defensive ends, improving from his rookie season.

Williams logged 4 sacks, 6 QB hits, and 9 TFLs, and was one of the only players at his position to earn such a stat line without starting a game.

That’ll change in 2023.

#94 DE Josh Sweat

Sweat had 31 solo tackles and 11 sacks in 2022.

Kennedy Brooks

A native of Mansfield, Texas, the 5-foot-11, 209-pound Brooks became the fourth player in Oklahoma Sooners history to post three 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

Signed by the Eagles as a 2022 undrafted free agent, Brooks spent the first half of the season on the practice squad before being released in late November.

Julian Good-Jones -- Reserve/Futures



The Eagles had Good-Jones in for a workout back in November and he has ties to the organization.

A star offensive tackle with the Calgary Stampeders, Good-Jones originally signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State after the 2020 NFL draft and was released following training camp.

With Calgary in 2021, Good-Jones played in seven regular-season games, starting seven at right tackle.

At Iowa State, Good-Jones started 49 games, was named honorable mention all-Big 12 Conference in 2017 and 2018, and was named first-team all-conference in 2019.

Dalton Keene -- Reserve/Futures

A third-round pick of the Patriots in 2020, Keene saw action in six games and caught three passes for 16 yards during his rookie season but missed the entire 2021 season due to injury.

Keene spent time on the Eagles practice squad during the 2022 season.

Tristin McCollum -- Reserve/Futures

McCollum went undrafted out of Sam Houston State, and at 6’1″, 198 pounds, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.48 seconds during his Pro Day.

McCollum’s twin brother Zyon just finished his rookie season with the Buccaneers.

Jarrid Williams -- Reserve/Futures

Signed as an undrafted free agent, Philadelphia Originally released Williams ahead of Training Camp on July 27th.

The 25-year-old, who spent time at the University of Houston and Miami, graded out as the fourth-best tackle in the ACC in 2021, per Pro Football Focus.

Willians also spent time on the Lions’ practice squad this season.

