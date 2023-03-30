Eagles’ updated offseason roster, depth chart after recent free agent signings

The first wave of the 2023 NFL free agency process seems to be complete, with the Eagles quietly retooling their roster by restocking homegrown talent.

At the start of the new league year, Philadelphia had eight key contributors land lucrative deals elsewhere on the open market.

The Eagles retained six free agents while adding three new players, including former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota who reached an agreement on a one-year, $5 million deal worth up to $8 million.

Howie Roseman addressed the defense by adding safeties Justin Evans and Terrell Edmunds on one-year deals.

With the NFL draft fast approaching, here’s an updated look at Philadelphia’s offseason roster and depth chart.

Updated Roster

Terrell Edmunds-- No number



Pittsburgh Steelers Vs New York Jets Week 4

The former Steelers’ safety will likely start opposite Reed Blankenship at one safety position.

Marus Mariota-- No number

The Eagles’ new backup quarterback should be an improvement over Gardner Minshew from a scheme point of view.

Rashaad Penny

Penny will look to stay healthy and replace the departed Miles Sanders.

Justin Evans -- No Number

In 15 games last season with New Orleans, Evans played 40% of the snaps, logging 29 total tackles, one forced fumble, and two passes defended.

Here’s an instant analysis of the move.

Greedy Williams -- No number

The former Browns 2nd round pick will look to lock down the 3rd outside cornerback spot.

Nicholas Morrow -- No Number

Signed as an undrafted free agent by the Raiders in 2017, Morrow played in 62 games with 29 starts for Oakland/Las Vegas in four seasons and then signed with the Bears for the 2022 season and flourished.

Morrow started all 17 games and had a team-high 116 total tackles, 83 solos, with 11 tackles for loss playing the weakside position, and he was on the field for every one of the Bears’ 1,086 defensive snaps in 2022.

#1 QB Jalen Hurts



Nfl Super Bowl Lvii Kansas City Chiefs Vs Philadelphia Eagles

The All-Pro quarterback will sign a new contract this offseason and has a talented running back at his disposal to absorb some of that punishment.

#2 CB Darius Slay

Slay is back with the Eagles on a two-year deal and will team with James Bradberry to form the league’s top lockdown combination.

#4 K Jake Elliott

#6 WR Devonta Smith

Smith will enter year three after a 95-catch, 1,196-yard season and team with A.J. Brown to form a top-five duo.

#7 LB Haason Reddick

Reddick will enter year two of a 3-year, $45 million contract, and if he can match his 16.5 sacks from 2022, he could look to reset the market.

#8 P Arryn Siposs

#11 WR A.J. Brown

Brown logged 1,496 yards receiving in his first year with the Eagles and will look to take things to the next level.

#14 RB Kenneth Gainwell

The Third year running back will look to take the next step as a dual threat while sharing the role with Rashaad Penny.

#16 WR Quez Watkins

After taking a step back in year three, Watkins will look to re-establish himself in the Eagles’ passing game.

#17 LB Nakobe Dean

Dean will see an uptick in snaps next season after Philadelphia lost Kyzir White and T.J. Edwards in free agency.

#18 WR Britain Covey

Covey made the practice squad as an undrafted rookie and had 33 punt returns and ten kick returns for the Eagles this season, acting as the Eagles’ primary return man on the punt team and the second-leading kickoff returner.

Covey finished with over 500 yards between kick and punt returns and didn’t cost Philadelphia any games by putting the football on the ground.

#19 QB Ian Book

The former Notre Dame quarterback is now the third-string quarterback after Philadelphia agreed to a deal with Marcus Mariota.

#21 CB Andre Chachere



Nfl Eagles At Cardinals

Chachere spent time on the Eagles’ practice squad and active roster, playing in seven games in 2022 and contributing 141 special teams snaps and another ten on defense. He had two tackles on defense and three on special teams.

In 2021, Chachere was second in special teams snaps in his first year.

#24 CB James Bradberry

Bradberry is back with the Eagles on a three-year, $38 million deal.

#27 CB Zech McPhearson

The third-year cornerback is a vital member of the special teams unit and will look to see more snaps on the outside.

#28 CB Josh Jobe

The former Alabama cornerback went undrafted but made enough of an impression to make the 53-man roster and 11 appearances this season.

Jobe played 220 special teams snaps but finished with just one tackle.

With James Bradberry returning, Jobe will look to earn the third outside cornerback job.

#29 CB Avonte Maddox

The Eagles’ slot cornerback battled injuries in 2022 but is still among the best in the league when healthy.

#31 CB Mario Goodrich

#32 S Reed Blankenship

The former Middle Tennesee State safety saw action in 10 games with four starts after making the Eagles’ 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent.

Blankenship finished with 34 tackles, two passes defended, and one interception in a talented secondary.

With Marcus Epps and C.J. Gardner-Johnson hitting exiting in free agency, Blankenship has all the looks of a starter in 2023.

#33 CB Josiah Scott

#34 RB Trey Sermon

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

San Francisco selected the Ohio State product in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, with Sermon lasting one season in the Bay Area, before being waived and landing with the Eagles.

Sermon had just two carries for 19 yards on the season, but he offers potential with athleticism and elite size for the position. He will compete with Rashaad Penny, Kenneth Gainwell, and Boston Scott for carries.

#35 RB Boston Scott

The Giant killer is back with the Eagles on a one-year, $2 million deal.

#42 S K'Von Wallace

Wallace will enter the final year of his rookie deal looking to keep his place on a retooling roster.

#45 Rick Lovato

#48 LB Patrick Johnson

The former Tulane linebacker will work for an increased role.

#50 OT Fred Johnson

Johnson played at the University of Florida and signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent after the 2019 NFL Draft.

After making the Steelers’ initial 53-man roster, he was waived and claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Bengals. Johnson made eight starts in 23 games with Cincinnati during his three years with the team.

#51 C Cam Jurgens

Jurgens was Jason Kelce’s handpicked successor, but it’ll be on the future Hall of Fame center to decide when he’ll walk away.

Jurgens was dominant when pressed into action during the preseason, and he’ll slide over to guard after Isaac Seumalo agrees to a deal with the Steelers.

#52 LB Davion Taylor

Taylor will have an initial opportunity to compete for the WILL linebacker spot.

#53 LB Christian Elliss

A special teams ace in 2022, Elliss will look to find a role in the linebacker rotations.

#55 DE Brandon Graham

Graham is back with the Eagles on a one-year deal.

#58 LB Kyron Johnson

#62 C Jason Kelce

Kelce is back on a one-year, $14 million deal.

#63 OL Jack Driscoll

#65 OL Lane Johnson

The All-Pro right tackle had groin surgery and will spend most of the offseason rehabbing.

#66 OL Roderick Johnson

The Cleveland Browns drafted Johnson in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Florida State.

Johnson made six starts in 29 total games with the Texans before spending time on the Dolphins and Chiefs roster this summer.

#66 DE Matt Leo

Leo joined the Eagles through the NFL International Player Pathway Program during the 2020 offseason. This past season was his third on the practice squad.

#67 OL Cameron Tom

#68 OL Jordan Mailata

The talented left tackle will return looking to make his first Pro Bowl.

#69 OL Landon Dickerson

After a dominating season, the Pro Bowl left guard will look to take the next step to an All-Pro.

#73 DT Marvin Wilson

Wilson was elevated for one game in the 2022 season, logging four tackles against the Houston Texans in Week 9.

#75 DE Tarron Jackson

After Philadelphia acquired Robert Quinn, the former Coastal Carolina pass rusher was waived and placed on the practice squad.

Jackson appeared in four games and plated 27 defensive snaps.

#76 OL Tyrese Robinson

Robinson went undrafted in 2022 after playing college ball at Oklahoma; he lined up at guard and tackle there, starting 38 games during his tenure as a Sooner.

Robinson was first signed on October 3, before he was released the day after Thanksgiving. Now, the Eagles have brought him back to the practice squad.

#78 OL Sua Opeta

Signed by Philadelphia in 2019 as an undrafted free agent of FCS powerhouse Weber State University, Opeta has spent time on the practice squad and made the 53-man roster this season.

Opeta appeared in seven games this season for Philadelphia, logging 92 offensive snaps at guard, allowing three pressures, and a 38.1 grade from PFF.

#81 TE Grant Calcaterra

The former Oklahoma and SMU pass catcher saw action in 15 games, with two starts, while Dallas Goedert was injured.

Calcaterra caught five passes for 81 yards as a rookie in an offense dominated by Goedert and other pass catchers.

Calcaterra has a relationship with Jalen Hurts from their time at Oklahoma, and Philadelphia can be especially dangerous on offense when multiple tight ends are in the lineup.

#82 WR Devon Allen

Allen signed with the Eagles as a free agent during the 2022 offseason after a six-year hiatus competing as an Olympic hurdler.

He has one 55-yard touchdown against the Browns and will be excellent on special teams when called up.

#84 WR Greg Ward

Initially signed by the Eagles as a rookie free agent in 2017, Ward started this season on the Injured Reserve list with a toe injury before he was added to the practice squad in October. He was elevated from the practice squad for Super Bowl LVII.

#85 WR Tyrie Cleveland

A 2020 seventh-round draft pick out of the University of Florida, Cleveland played in 23 career games for the Broncos, amassing 91 yards on nine receptions.

Cleveland made six appearances this season, mainly on special teams.

His most recent game action came in Week 10 for the Broncos, when he saw three targets in a loss to the Titans, as Denver was without starting wide receivers Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and KJ Hamler (hamstring), who was sidelined by injury.

#88 TE Dallas Goedert

Goedert was on track to be an All-Pro before Week 10, leading NFL tight ends in yards and yards after the catch before his shoulder injury suffered in the November 14 loss to Washington.

He finished the regular season with 55 receptions for 702 yards and three touchdowns while logging ten catches for 81 yards and scoring in the playoff wins over New York and San Francisco.

#89 TE Jack Stoll

#90 DT Jordan Davis

The former Georgia All-American saw action in 13 games and made five starts during a promising rookie season.

Davis was dominant during the preseason but saw his momentum slowed by an ankle injury in Week 8.

The Eagles traded up to grab the defensive tackle, and he made plays logging 14 tackles, one quarterback pressure, and one pass defended with zero missed tackles.

Philadelphia has four free-agent defensive tackles, and Davis will surely be a starter in 2023 with more of an impact.

#93 DT Milton Williams

Williams was a part of the Eagles’ deep rotation of tackles and defensive ends, improving from his rookie season.

Williams logged four sacks, 6 QB hits, and 9 TFLs, and was one of the only players at his position to earn such a stat line without starting a game.

That’ll change in 2023.

#91 DT Fletcher Cox

The veteran defensive tackle is back on a one-year, $10 million deal.

#94 DE Josh Sweat

Sweat had 31 solo tackles and 11 sacks in 2022.

Kennedy Brooks

A native of Mansfield, Texas, the 5-foot-11, 209-pound Brooks became the fourth player in Oklahoma Sooners history to post three 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

Signed by the Eagles as a 2022 undrafted free agent, Brooks spent the first half of the season on the practice squad before being released in late November.

Julian Good-Jones -- Reserve/Futures



20190914 Cyhawkfootball

The Eagles had Good-Jones in for a workout back in November, and he has ties to the organization.

A star offensive tackle with the Calgary Stampeders, Good-Jones originally signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State after the 2020 NFL draft and was released following training camp.

With Calgary in 2021, Good-Jones played in seven regular-season games, starting seven at right tackle.

At Iowa State, Good-Jones started 49 games, was named honorable mention all-Big 12 Conference in 2017 and 2018, and was named first-team all-conference in 2019.

Dalton Keene -- Reserve/Futures

A third-round pick of the Patriots in 2020, Keene saw action in six games and caught three passes for 16 yards during his rookie season but missed the entire 2021 season due to injury.

Keene spent time on the Eagles practice squad during the 2022 season.

Tristin McCollum -- Reserve/Futures

McCollum went undrafted out of Sam Houston State, and at 6’1″, 198 pounds, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.48 seconds during his Pro Day.

McCollum’s twin brother Zyon just finished his rookie season with the Buccaneers.

Jarrid Williams -- Reserve/Futures

Signed as an undrafted free agent, Philadelphia Originally released Williams ahead of Training Camp on July 27th.

The 25-year-old, who spent time at the University of Houston and Miami, graded out as the fourth-best tackle in the ACC in 2021, per Pro Football Focus.

Willians also spent time on the Lions’ practice squad this season.

#96 DE Derek Barnett

A solid defender when healthy, Barnett will look to carve out a role in the pass rush rotation after missing 17 games with a knee injury.

#54 LB Shaun Bradley

A special teams dynamo, Bradley could nail down the WILL linebacker spot in Philadelphia after Kyzir White’s departure.

#59 DE Janarius Robinson

#95 DT Marlon Tuipulotu

The former USC star had a solid season and was in the rotation before suffering an MCL injury that cost him his season.

Depth Chart

QB

Starter — Jalen Hurts

2nd — Marcus Mariota

3rd — Ian Book

Hurts is the face of the franchise and looking to secure a long-term contract extension. Marcus Mariota is an upgrade at the backup quarterback spot.

RB

Starter: Rashaad Penny

2nd: Kenneth Gainwell

3rd: Boston Scott

4th: Trey Sermon

Miles Sanders moved on to Carolina and was replaced by Rashaad Penny. Boston Scott re-signed, and Kenneth Gainwell will assume his role.

Trey Sermon will look to find a role.

WR

Starter — A.J. Brown

2nd — Tyrie Cleveland

WR

Starter — DeVonta Smith

2nd — Devon Allen

WR

Starter — Quez Watkins

2nd — Greg Ward

3rd — Britain Covey

TE

Starter — Dallas Goedert

2nd — Jack Stoll

3rd — Grant Calcaterra

4th — Dalton Keene

LT

Starter — Jordan Mailata

2nd — Fred Johnson

3rd — Roderick Johnson, Julian Good-Jones

LG

Starter — Landon Dickerson

2nd — Sua Opeta

C

Starter — Jason Kelce (Poison Pill contract)

2nd — Cam Jurgens

3rd — Cameron Tom

RG

Starter — Cam Jurgens

2nd — Tyrese Robinson

With Isaac Seumalo signing with the Steelers, Cam Jurgens will likely get the first opportunity to assume the right guard role.

RT

Starter — Lane Johnson

2nd — Jack Driscoll

3rd — Jarrid Williams

DE

Starter — Josh Sweat

2nd — Derek Barnett

Barnett is returning from an ACL injury but will likely be a rotational pass rusher in 2023.

DE

Starter- Brandon Graham

2nd — Tarron Jackson

3rd — Janarius Robinson

4th — Matt Leo

Brandon Graham is returning, as well as Derek Barnett, who missed the 2022 season with a knee injury.

Jackson saw action as a rookie in 2021, and Janarius Robinson offers potential off the edge.

DT

Starter — Jordan Davis

2nd — Marlon Tuipulotu

Philadelphia had four players listed as free agents at the defensive tackle position and lost Javon Hargrave to the 49ers.

DT

Starter — Fletcher Cox

2nd — Milton Williams

3rd — Marvin Wilson

Fletcher Cox returned on a one-year deal, and he’ll likely be a starter in a reduced role in the Eagles’ deep rotation.

SAM

Starter — Haason Reddick

2nd — Patrick Johnson

3rd — Kyron Johnson

Johnson could see time as an edge rusher in 2023.

MLB

Starter — Nakobe Dean

2nd — Christian Elliss

With T.J. Edwards moving on to Chicago, Dean will get the nod at middle linebacker.

WILL

Starter — Nicholas Morrow

2nd — Shaun Bradley

3rd– Davion Taylor

The Eagles lost Kyzir White to the Cardinals but just signed Nicholas Morrow away from the Bears, where he’ll likely start at WILL ahead of Shaun Bradley and Davion Taylor.

CB

Starter — Darius Slay

2nd — Greedy Williams

3rd — Zech McPhearson

After signing a two-year, $42 million extension, Darius Slay is back in Philadelphia.

CB

Starter — James Bradberry

2nd — Josh Jobe

3rd — Mario Goodrich

4th — Tristin McCollum

The Eagles re-signed James Bradberry to a three-year, $38 million deal, ensuring the NFL’s top cornerback duo stays together.

Slot CB

Starter — Avonte Maddox

2nd — Josiah Scott

S

Starter — Reed Blankenship

2nd — Justin Evans

3rd — Andre Chachere

If the season started today, Blankenship would start at free safety with C.J. Gardner-Johnson signing with Detroit.

S



Pittsburgh Steelers Vs New York Jets Week 4

Starter — Terrell Edmunds

2nd — K’Von Wallace

The safety position is interchangeable in the Eagles’ defense, and Edmunds gets the nod over Justin Evans opposite Reed Blankenship.

