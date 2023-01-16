Eagles’ updated odds, Super Bowl chances with divisional game set

Eagles’ updated odds and Super Bowl chances with divisional game set originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Now it really feels like the playoffs are about to begin.

After trying to put their wild card round bye week to use, the Eagles found out their opponent on Sunday afternoon when the Giants upset the Vikings in Minnesota.

The Eagles will host the Giants at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday night at the Linc. The game is on FOX.

Having beat the Giants twice already this season, the Eagles are 7-point favorites, per PointsBet. Several sports books had the Eagles open as 7.5-point favorites but as of Monday morning, they were mostly settling in at 7.

The Eagles have been favored by 7+ points in the playoffs four times before, according to Stathead. They’ve won three of those games and covered in all three. Their one loss as a 7-point favorite was at the hands of the Giants in 1981.

Here’s a look at those four games:

2004: -8.0, W vs. Vikings 27-14 in divisional round

2002: -7.0, W vs. Falcons 20-6 in divisional round

1981: -7.0, L vs. Giants 27-21 in wild card round

1980: -7.0, W vs. Vikings 31-16 in divisional round

While the Eagles play the Giants on Saturday, the 49ers will host the winner of Bucs-Cowboys (playing on Monday night) the next day. This could be setting up for a 49ers-Eagles NFC Championship Game at the Linc. But both teams obviously have to take care of business first.

The Eagles have the fourth-shortest odds to win the Super Bowl, according to PointsBet:

Chiefs: +300

Bills: +375

49ers: +450

Eagles: +500

Bengals: +600

The Giants, meanwhile, have the longest odds to win the whole thing at +2800. That’s longer odds than the Cowboys and Bucs before they even play their wild card game.

Over at FiveThirtyEight, the Eagles have at 47% chance to make it to the Super Bowl and a 19% chance to win it.

It’s interesting to see how FiveThirtyEight has the Eagles with a 47% chance to come out of the NFC and gives the 49ers a 34% chance. But the 49ers are also at 18%, just behind the Birds, to win the whole thing.

As of Monday morning, here every team’s chances of winning it all:

Chiefs: 25%

Bills: 20%

Eagles: 19%

49ers: 18%

Bengals: 9%

Cowboys: 5%

Giants: 2%

Jaguars: 1%

Buccaneers: 0.8%

