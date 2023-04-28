Eagles updated mock draft ahead of Rounds 2-3 of the NFL draft

The Eagles landed two of the NFL draft’s top 15 players on Thursday night, and it is even sweeter after Howie Roseman drafted the fourth former Georgia Bulldogs defender.

Jalen Carter was the pick at No. 9, and after patiently waiting, Philadelphia’s GM doubled back and landed one of the top edge rushers in the country with Nolan Smith.

Super Bowls are won in Rounds 2 and 3, and the Eagles will have two selections on Friday after acquiring a 2023 third-round pick (No. 66 overall) from the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick (No. 94 overall) and a 2024 fifth-round pick.

With two more rounds set to be completed, here’s an updated mock draft with two trades.

62. Cody Mauch OT North Dakota State

Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The 6-5, 302-pound tackle from North Dakota State is a gritty player, and his rugged approach would be appreciated in Philadelphia.

At the Senior Bowl, Mauch was named the National team’s OL Practice Player-of-Week by vote from his peers in National DL and LB groups.

Mauch played left tackle for the Bison but spent time at guard during the Senior Bowl.

An excellent athlete who plays with balance and awareness, Mauch fits what the Eagles like to do upfront.

88. Ji'Ayir Brown S Penn State

Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Brown played in nine games as a reserve in 2020 (six tackles, one for loss, one pass breakup) before breaking out in 2021 while playing next to Brisker.

Brown was a third-team All-Big Ten Conference pick, tying for the FBS lead with six interceptions, posting 73 tackles, and breaking up five passes in 13 starts. Brown was Penn State’s Most Valuable Player in 2022, garnering third-team All-Big Ten Conference honors with a team-high 74 tackles (seven for loss with 4.5 sacks) and four interceptions while also breaking up three passes and forcing two fumbles in 13 starts. He was the Defensive MVP of the Rose Bowl (eight tackles, 1.5 sacks, interception) in Penn State’s win over Utah.

Story continues

Brown is a versatile defender who will play primarily as a free safety.

2024 JAX 3rd

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire