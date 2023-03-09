Eagles updated depth chart ahead of 2023 NFL free agency
The Eagles are going to look a lot different when the team reconvenes at the NovaCare Complex for the 2023 off-season program.
Philadelphia has 18 pending free agents and 9 key contributors on defense that could move on for heftier paydays when the new league year starts on March 15.
Making matters even more urgent, the franchise will work to sign All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurt to a hefty contract extension, ensuring that multiple free agents are unlikely to return.
With the league tampering period fast approaching, here is an updated look at the team’s current depth chart.
QB
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Starter — Jalen Hurts
2nd — Ian Book
Hurts is the face of the franchise and looking to secure a long-term contract extension. If the season started today, Ian Book would be the backup.
RB
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Starter: Kenneth Gainwell
2nd: Trey Sermon
3rd: Kennedy Brooks
Miles Sanders and Boston Scott are both set to test free agency, while Gainwell will look for an increased role.
WR
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Starter — A.J. Brown
2nd — Tyrie Cleveland
WR
Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow/The Republic via USA TODAY Sports
Starter — DeVonta Smith
2nd — Devon Allen
WR
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Starter — Quez Watkins
2nd — Greg Ward
3rd — Britain Covey
TE
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Starter — Dallas Goedert
2nd — Jack Stoll
3rd — Grant Calcaterra
4th — Dalton Keene
LT
(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
Starter — Jordan Mailata
2nd — Fred Johnson
3rd — Roderick Johnson, Julian Good-Jones
LG
Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
Starter — Landon Dickerson
2nd — Sua Opeta
C
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Starter — Jason Kelce (Poison Pill contract)
2nd — Cam Jurgens
3rd — Cameron Tom
RG
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Starter — Cam Jurgens
2nd — Tyrese Robinson
RT
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Starter — Lane Johnson
2nd — Jack Driscoll
3rd — Jarrid Williams
[pickup_prop id=”25806″>
DE
(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
Starter — Josh Sweat
2nd — Derek Barnett
Barnett is returning from an ACL injury, but will likely be a rotational pass rusher in 2023.
DE
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Starter- Tarron Jackson
2nd — Janarius Robinson
3rd — Matt Leo
With Brandon Graham set to test free agency, Philadelphia only has Josh Sweat and Derek Barnett with big-game experience.
Jackson saw action as a rookie in 2021, and Janarius Robinson offers potential off the edge.
DT
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Starter — Jordan Davis
2nd — Marlon Tuipulotu
Philadelphia has four players listed as free agents at the defensive tackle position.
DT
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Starter — Milton Williams
2nd — Marvin Wilson
Philadelphia has four players listed as free agents at the defensive tackle position.
SAM
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Starter — Haason Reddick
2nd — Patrick Johnson
3rd — Kyron Johnson
Johnson could see time as an edge rusher in 2023.
MLB
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Starter — Nakobe Dean
2nd — Christian Elliss
WILL
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Starter — Shaun Bradley
2nd — Davion Taylor
If the season started today, Shaun Bradley or Davion Taylor would be the starter at the WILL linebacker spot with Kyzir White in free agency.
CB
(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Starter — Darius Slay
2nd — Zech McPhearson
CB
(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Starter — Josh Jobe
2nd — Mario Goodrich
3rd — Tristin McCollum
If the season started today, Jobe or Zech McPhearson would start at cornerback opposite Darius Slay.
Slot CB
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Starter — Avonte Maddox
2nd — Josiah Scott
S
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Starter — Reed Blankenship
2nd — Andre Chachere
If the season started today, Blankenship would start at free safety with C.J. Gardner-Johnson testing free agency.
S
(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
Starter — K’Von Wallace