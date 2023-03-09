Eagles updated depth chart ahead of 2023 NFL free agency

The Eagles are going to look a lot different when the team reconvenes at the NovaCare Complex for the 2023 off-season program.

Philadelphia has 18 pending free agents and 9 key contributors on defense that could move on for heftier paydays when the new league year starts on March 15.

Making matters even more urgent, the franchise will work to sign All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurt to a hefty contract extension, ensuring that multiple free agents are unlikely to return.

With the league tampering period fast approaching, here is an updated look at the team’s current depth chart.

QB

Starter — Jalen Hurts

2nd — Ian Book

Hurts is the face of the franchise and looking to secure a long-term contract extension. If the season started today, Ian Book would be the backup.

RB

Starter: Kenneth Gainwell

2nd: Trey Sermon

3rd: Kennedy Brooks

Miles Sanders and Boston Scott are both set to test free agency, while Gainwell will look for an increased role.

WR

Starter — A.J. Brown

2nd — Tyrie Cleveland

WR

Starter — DeVonta Smith

2nd — Devon Allen

WR

Starter — Quez Watkins

2nd — Greg Ward

3rd — Britain Covey

TE

Starter — Dallas Goedert

2nd — Jack Stoll

3rd — Grant Calcaterra

4th — Dalton Keene

LT

Starter — Jordan Mailata

2nd — Fred Johnson

3rd — Roderick Johnson, Julian Good-Jones

LG

Starter — Landon Dickerson

2nd — Sua Opeta

C

Starter — Jason Kelce (Poison Pill contract)

2nd — Cam Jurgens

3rd — Cameron Tom

RG

Starter — Cam Jurgens

2nd — Tyrese Robinson

RT

Starter — Lane Johnson

2nd — Jack Driscoll

3rd — Jarrid Williams

DE

Starter — Josh Sweat

2nd — Derek Barnett

Barnett is returning from an ACL injury, but will likely be a rotational pass rusher in 2023.

DE

Starter- Tarron Jackson

2nd — Janarius Robinson

3rd — Matt Leo

With Brandon Graham set to test free agency, Philadelphia only has Josh Sweat and Derek Barnett with big-game experience.

Jackson saw action as a rookie in 2021, and Janarius Robinson offers potential off the edge.

DT

Starter — Jordan Davis

2nd — Marlon Tuipulotu

Philadelphia has four players listed as free agents at the defensive tackle position.

DT

Starter — Milton Williams

2nd — Marvin Wilson

Philadelphia has four players listed as free agents at the defensive tackle position.

SAM

Starter — Haason Reddick

2nd — Patrick Johnson

3rd — Kyron Johnson

Johnson could see time as an edge rusher in 2023.

MLB

Starter — Nakobe Dean

2nd — Christian Elliss

WILL

Starter — Shaun Bradley

2nd — Davion Taylor

If the season started today, Shaun Bradley or Davion Taylor would be the starter at the WILL linebacker spot with Kyzir White in free agency.

CB

Starter — Darius Slay

2nd — Zech McPhearson

CB

Starter — Josh Jobe

2nd — Mario Goodrich

3rd — Tristin McCollum

If the season started today, Jobe or Zech McPhearson would start at cornerback opposite Darius Slay.

Slot CB

Starter — Avonte Maddox

2nd — Josiah Scott

S

Starter — Reed Blankenship

2nd — Andre Chachere

If the season started today, Blankenship would start at free safety with C.J. Gardner-Johnson testing free agency.

S

Starter — K’Von Wallace

