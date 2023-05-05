Eagles’ updated 89-man roster following the 2023 NFL draft and start of rookie minicamp

The first wave of the 2023 NFL free agency process came and went, with the Eagles quietly retooling their roster by restocking homegrown talent.

At the start of the new league year, Philadelphia had eight key contributors land lucrative deals elsewhere on the open market.

The Eagles retained six free agents while adding three new players, including former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota who reached an agreement on a one-year, $5 million deal worth up to $8 million.

Howie Roseman addressed the defense by adding safeties Justin Evans and Terrell Edmunds on one-year deals.

The Eagles’ GM put on a clinic during the NFL draft, landing three more Georgia Bulldogs, a hybrid safety, and more offensive line talent.

Philadelphia signed nine undrafted rookies and invited 19 players to gather for a rookie minicamp.

Here’s an updated look at Philadelphia’s roster as the team works to get up to 90 players for training camp.

#0 D'Andre Swift, RB

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Swift will be the first Eagles player in franchise history to wear the No. 0, adding more excitement to his home coming.

#1 QB Jalen Hurts



Nfl Super Bowl Lvii Kansas City Chiefs Vs Philadelphia Eagles

The All-Pro quarterback signed a new five-year, $255 million contract this offseason and has a talented running back group at his disposal to absorb some of that punishment.

#2 CB Darius Slay

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Slay is back with the Eagles on a two-year deal and will team with James Bradberry to form the league’s top lockdown combination.

#3 Nolan Smith, LB

The first-round pick will drop down a digit from his college number, wearing the No. 3 as a SAM linebacker who’ll watch Hasson Reddick’s every move.

#4 Jake Elliott, K

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

#6 WR Devonta Smith

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Smith will enter year three after a 95-catch, 1,196-yard season and team with A.J. Brown to form a top-five duo.

Story continues

#7 LB Haason Reddick

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Reddick will enter year two of a 3-year, $45 million contract, and if he can match his 16.5 sacks from 2022, he could look to reset the market.

#8 Marcus Mariota, QB

Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles’ new backup quarterback should be an improvement over Gardner Minshew from a scheme point of view.

Mariota is expected to wear the No. 8, with Arryn Siposs switching to No. 10 for now, along with Tanner McKee.

#10 Arryn Siposs, Punter

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Siposs will battle undrafted rookie kicker/punter Ty Zentner (Kansas State) for the punter job.

#10 QB Tanner McKee

Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The former Stanford quarterback will battle Ian Book for the third quarterback spot.

#11 WR A.J. Brown

Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Brown logged 1,496 yards receiving in his first year with the Eagles and will look to take things to dominate in 2023.

#13 Olamide Zaccheaus, WR

(Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

The veteran will battle Quez Watkins for the third wide receiver spot.

#14 RB Kenneth Gainwell

Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The Third year running back was the best player at the position down the stretch last year. He’ll now compete with D’Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny, Boston Scott, and Trey Sermon for snaps in the deepest backfield in the NFL.

#16 WR Quez Watkins

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

After taking a step back in year three, Watkins will look to re-establish himself in the Eagles’ passing game, while competing With Olamide Zaccheaus for snaps.

#17 LB Nakobe Dean

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Dean will see an uptick in snaps next season after Philadelphia lost Kyzir White and T.J. Edwards in free agency.

He’ll now be joined on defense by four other former Bulldog defenders.

#18 WR Britain Covey

Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Covey made the practice squad as an undrafted rookie and had 33 punt returns and ten kick returns for the Eagles this season, acting as the Eagles’ primary return man on the punt team and the second-leading kickoff returner.

Covey finished with over 500 yards between kick and punt returns and didn’t cost Philadelphia any games by putting the football on the ground.

#19 QB Ian Book

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The former Notre Dame quarterback spent 2022 as the third signal-caller, and he’ll battle rookie Tanner McKee for that final roster spot.

#21 CB Andre Chachere



Nfl Eagles At Cardinals

Chachere spent time on the Eagles’ practice squad and active roster, playing in seven games in 2022 and contributing 141 special teams snaps and another ten on defense. He had two tackles on defense and three on special teams.

In 2021, Chachere was second in special teams snaps in his first year.

#22 RB Trey Sermon

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

With Marcus Epps moving on to the Raiders, Trey Sermon has switched numbers.

San Francisco selected the Ohio State product in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, with Sermon lasting one season in the Bay Area, before being waived and landing with the Eagles.

Sermon had just two carries for 19 yards on the season, but he offers potential with athleticism and elite size for the position. He will compete with D’Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny, Kenneth Gainwell, and Boston Scott for carries.

#23 RB Rashaad Penny

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Penny entered the offseason looking to stay healthy and replace the departed Miles Sanders. He’ll now battle D’Andre Swift and Kenny Gainwell for the starting spot.

#24 CB James Bradberry

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Bradberry is back with the Eagles on a three-year, $38 million deal.

#26 S Terrell Edmunds



Pittsburgh Steelers Vs New York Jets Week 4

The former Steelers’ safety will likely start opposite Reed Blankenship at one safety position, but both players will have competition from 3rd round pick Sydney Brown.

#27 CB Zech McPhearson

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The third-year cornerback is a vital member of the special teams unit and will look to see more snaps on the outside.

He’ll now battle Kelee Ringo, Eli Ricks, Josh Jobe, and Greedy Williams for the third outside cornerback spot.

#28 CB Josh Jobe

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

The former Alabama cornerback went undrafted but made enough of an impression to make the 53-man roster and make 11 appearances this season.

Jobe played 220 special teams snaps but finished with just one tackle.

Jobe will look to earn the third outside cornerback job in a battle with Kelee Ringo, Zech McPhearson, and two former SEC undrafted free agents.

#29 CB Avonte Maddox

Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles’ slot cornerback battled injuries in 2022 but is still among the best in the league when healthy.

#30 S Justin Evans

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

In 15 games last season with New Orleans, Evans played 40% of the snaps, logging 29 total tackles, one forced fumble, and two passes defended.

He’ll compete with Terrell Edmunds, Reed Blankenship, Andre Chachere, K’Von Wallace, and Sydney Brown to play at the safety spot.

#31 CB Mario Goodrich

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

With so much outside cornerback depth, Goodrich could look toward a move into the slot.

#32 S Reed Blankenship

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The former Middle Tennesee State safety saw action in 10 games with four starts after making the Eagles’ 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent.

Blankenship finished with 34 tackles, two passes defended, and one interception in a talented secondary.

With Marcus Epps and C.J. Gardner-Johnson hitting exiting in free agency, Blankenship has all the looks of a starter in 2023.

He’ll now battle rookie Sydney Brown, Terrell Edmunds, and Justin Evans.

#33 CB Josiah Scott

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

#34 RB Kennedy Brooks

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

#35 RB Boston Scott

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Giant killer is back with the Eagles on a one-year, $2 million deal.

#36 CB Tristin McCollum

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

#38 CB Greedy Williams

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The former Browns 2nd round pick will look to lock down the 3rd outside cornerback spot while battling Zech McPhearson, Kelee Ringo, and three undrafted rookies.

#39 CB Eli Ricks

Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

The former Prep All-Anerican spent one year at LSU before transferring to Alabama.

He played 25 games during his collegiate tenure, compiling 44 total tackles, five interceptions, and two touchdowns.

#41 LB Nicholas Morrow

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Signed as an undrafted free agent by the Raiders in 2017, Morrow played in 62 games with 29 starts for Oakland/Las Vegas in four seasons and then signed with the Bears for the 2022 season and flourished.

Morrow started all 17 games and had a team-high 116 total tackles, 83 solos, with 11 tackles for loss playing the weakside position, and he was on the field for every one of the Bears’ 1,086 defensive snaps in 2022.

#42 S K'Von Wallace

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Wallace will enter the final year of his rookie deal looking to keep his place on a retooling roster.

#43 S Sydney Brown

A do-it-all safety selected in the third round, Brown will battle Reed Blankenship, Terrell Edmunds, and Justin Scott for a starting job.

#45 LS Rick Lovato

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

#46 CB/S Mekhi Garner

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Garner spent three years at Louisiana-Lafayette before transferring to LSU.

#47 TE Dalton Keene

Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

#48 LB Patrick Johnson

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The former Tulane linebacker will work for an increased role with Nolan Smith drafted in the first round.

#49 Punter/KickerT y Zentner

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Zentner will battle Ty Zentner for the punter position.

#50 OT Fred Johnson

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Johnson played at the University of Florida and signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent after the 2019 NFL Draft.

After making the Steelers’ initial 53-man roster, he was waived and claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Bengals. Johnson made eight starts in 23 games with Cincinnati during his three years with the team.

#51 C.G Cam Jurgens

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Jurgens was Jason Kelce’s handpicked successor, but it’ll be on the future Hall of Fame center to decide when he’ll walk away.

Jurgens was dominant when pressed into action during the preseason. He’ll slide over to guard and battle Alabama rookie Tyler Steen after Isaac Seumalo agreed to a deal with the Steelers.

#52 LB Davion Taylor

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Taylor will have an initial opportunity to compete for the WILL linebacker spot.

#53 LB Christian Elliss

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

A special teams ace in 2022, Elliss will look to find a role in the linebacker rotations.

#54 LB Shaun Bradley

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

#55 DE Brandon Graham

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Graham is back with the Eagles on a one-year deal.

#56 OL Tyler Steen

The third-round pick will battle Cam Jurgens for the right guard spot.

#57 LB Ben VanSumeren

(Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

The Eagles are signing an intriguing prospect to an undrafted free agent deal, bringing in linebacker Ben VanSumeren.

#MichiganState LB Ben VanSumeren is signing with the Philadelphia Eagles. The 6-foot-3, 237lb freak athlete posted a 42.5-inch vertical leap, 29 reps on the bench, and a 10’11” broad jump. His 4.40s 40-yard dash would‘be been the 2nd-fastest among LBs at the Combine. — Justin Thind (@JustinThind) April 30, 2023

VanSumeren transferred to Michigan State from Michigan in 2021, nearly transferring again last year, before removing his name from the portal and sticking in East Lansing.

Ben VanSumeren is a LB prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.65 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 93 out of 2652 LB from 1987 to 2023. QTing just to get updated numbers #Eagleshttps://t.co/DdoHP02K40 https://t.co/vnmuqFhqEO pic.twitter.com/Qec3npME9u — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 30, 2023

A super athletic linebacker who has spent time on both sides of the football, last season was his best after finishing third on the team with 81 tackles while making ten starts with the Spartans.

#58 LB Kyron Johnson

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

#59 DE Janarius Robinson

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

#61 DT Noah Elliss

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

#62 C Jason Kelce

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Kelce is back on a one-year, $14 million deal.

#63 OL Jack Driscoll

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

#64 OL Brett Toth

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

#65 OL Lane Johnson

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The All-Pro right tackle had groin surgery and will spend most of the offseason rehabbing.

#66 OL Roderick Johnson

Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns drafted Johnson in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Florida State.

Johnson made six starts in 29 total games with the Texans before spending time on the Dolphins and Chiefs roster this summer.

#66 DE Matt Leo

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Leo joined the Eagles through the NFL International Player Pathway Program during the 2020 offseason. This past season was his third on the practice squad.

#67 OL Cameron Tom

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

#68 OL Jordan Mailata

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The talented left tackle will return looking to make his first Pro Bowl.

#69 OL Landon Dickerson

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

After a dominating season, the Pro Bowl left guard will look to take the next step to an All-Pro.

#72 DT Maro Ojomo

Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The rookie will play multiple positions in Sean Desai’s versatile front.

#73 OL Jarrid Williams

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

#74 OL Trevor Reid

Reid is the second former Cardinal to sign an undrafted free-agent deal this year.

The 6-foot-5, 307-pound offensive tackle made 12 appearances with 11 starts in 2022, helping the Cardinals average 200.6 rushing yards per game for the 23rd-ranked rushing offense in the FBS.

Reid played 628 total snaps, almost exclusively at left tackle; he allowed only three sacks, two quarterback hits, and eight quarterbacks hurries in 314 pass block snaps and posted a Pro Football Focus grade of 60.9.

#75 DE Tarron Jackson

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

After Philadelphia acquired Robert Quinn, the former Coastal Carolina pass rusher was waived and placed on the practice squad.

Jackson appeared in four games and plated 27 defensive snaps.

#76 OL Tyrese Robinson

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Robinson went undrafted in 2022 after playing college ball at Oklahoma; he lined up at guard and tackle there, starting 38 games during his tenure as a Sooner.

Robinson was first signed on October 3, before he was released the day after Thanksgiving. Now, the Eagles have brought him back to the practice squad.

#77 OL Julian Good-Jones

Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

#78 OL Sua Opeta

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

#79 OL Chim Okorafor,Benedictine Football

The NAIA standout will participate in the Eagles’ rookie minicamp.

Ravens to Eagles!

Chim Okorafor is headed to the Eagles Rookie Mini Camp next weekend! pic.twitter.com/8BcsgUJA2K — Benedictine Football (@RavenFootballBC) April 29, 2023

He played two basketball seasons at Cal Poly Pomona, then transferred to Riverside City Community College in 2019, Missouri Southern in 2020, and Pitt State after that. He landed in Kansas at Benedictine for the 2022 season, playing three games.

#80 TE Tyree Jackson

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

#81 TE Grant Calcaterra

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The former Oklahoma and SMU pass catcher saw action in 15 games, with two starts, while Dallas Goedert was injured.

Calcaterra caught five passes for 81 yards as a rookie in an offense dominated by Goedert and other pass catchers.

Calcaterra has a relationship with Jalen Hurts from their time at Oklahoma, and Philadelphia can be especially dangerous on offense when multiple tight ends are in the lineup.

#82 WR Devon Allen

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Allen signed with the Eagles as a free agent during the 2022 offseason after a six-year hiatus competing as an Olympic hurdler.

He has one 55-yard touchdown against the Browns and will be excellent on special teams when called up.

#83 TE Brady Russell



Ncaa Football Colorado At Oregon State 1056

The former Colorado TE Brady Russell is the nephew of Eagles senior personnel executive Matt Russell.

Colorado TE Brady Russell is signing with the Philadelphia Eagles as an UDFA, per source. — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) April 30, 2023

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire