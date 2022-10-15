Eagles updated 53-man roster vs. Cowboys: News and notes for Week 6 showdown

The Eagles are a little over 24 hours away from kicking off a gigantic home showdown against the 4-1 Dallas Cowboys.

The Birds are a slight favorite and will look to start the season 6-0, with a much-needed bye week ahead.

Jalen Hurts continues to cement his status and a new contract this season.

At the same time, Jonathan Gannon’s retooled defense will look to continue its strong play.

With the team settled in and prepared, here’s an updated look at the 53-man roster with news and notes.

#1 QB Jalen Hurts

Hurts will look for his first win against the Cowboys, and he’ll be the player under the most pressure on Sunday night.

#2 CB Darius Slay

Slay will likely shadow the shiftier CeeDee Lamb.

#3 WR Zach Pascal

#4 K Jake Elliott

Elliott will return to the lineup after missing the Week five win over the Cardinals.

#6 WR Devonta Smith

Smith will look to dominate his matchup with Anthony Brown when Dallas puts Trevon Diggs on A.J. Brown.

#7 LB Haason Reddick

Reddick is among the league leaders in sacks and will look to outplay Micah Parsons.

#8 P Arryn Siposs

#10 QB Gardner Minshew

#11 WR A.J. Brown

The Eagles acquired brown for moments like Sunday night, and his matchup with Trevon Diggs will be a treat to watch.

#14 RB Kenneth Gainwell

#16 WR Quez Watkins

#17 LB Nakobe Dean

The talented rookie has seen all his game action on special teams.

#18 WR Britain Covey

The undrafted rookie has been signed to the roster and will handle duties in the return game.

#19 QB Ian Book

Book will likely be inactive for his sixth straight game.

#22 S Marcus Epps

#23 S C.J. Gardner-Johnson

#24 CB James Bradberry

Like A.J. Brown, Bradberry was signed for moments like Sunday, among the highest-graded cornerbacks in the NFL.

#26 RB Miles Sanders

Sanders sits among the top backs in rushing yards and is clearly on pace for his first 1,000-yard rushing season.

Slowing down the Cowboys’ pass rush won’t be easy, but a huge chunk of Sanders could help contain Micah Parsons

#27 CB Zech McPhearson

#28 CB Josh Jobe

Jobe is questionable for Sunday’s matchup.

#29 CB Avonte Maddox

The slot cornerback will return to the lineup after missing straight game with an ankle injury.

#32 S Reed Blankenship

Blankenship was active for the first time in Week 5.

#33 CB Josiah Scott

Scott will return to his role as a reserve, with Avonte Maddox returning to the lineup.

#34 RB Trey Sermon

The hard-running Sermon saw his first game action against the Jaguars and could be a player to watch against Dallas.

#35 RB Boston Scott

#42 S K'Von Wallace

#43 LB Kyzir White

White will play a key role in containing Cowboys running back Tony Pollard.

#45 LS Rick Lovato

#48 LB Patrick Johnson

#51 C Cam Jurgens

