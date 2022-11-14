Eagles updated 53-man roster after team places Avonte Maddox on injured reserve
The Philadelphia Eagles are less than four hours away from returning to the field for a Monday night matchup against an NFC East rival.
The Birds are a huge favorite and will look to start a season 9-0 for the first time in franchise history.
Jalen Hurts continues to cement his status for a new contract, and at the same time, Jonathan Gannon’s retooled defense will look to continue its strong play.
With Avonte Maddox now on injured reserve, here’s your updated 53-man roster for Week 10.
#1 QB Jalen Hurts
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Hurts will look to continue his hot start and win his 12th game in a row.
#2 CB Darius Slay
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
The All-Pro cornerback will match up with Terry McLaurin.
#3 WR Zach Pascal
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
#4 K Jake Elliott
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Elliott is healthy after missing one game with an ankle injury.
#6 WR Devonta Smith
(AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Smith had a career-best performance against the Commanders in Week 3.
#7 LB Haason Reddick
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Philadelphia’s top pass rusher has 5.5 sacks on the year and will look to continue his ascension.
#8 P Arryn Siposs
(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
The veteran punter appears to be Philadelphia’s only weakness.
#10 QB Gardner Minshew
Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
#11 WR A.J. Brown
Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Brown is on pace for a 1,600-yard season.
#14 RB Kenneth Gainwell
Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
#16 WR Quez Watkins
Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
#17 LB Nakobe Dean
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
#18 WR Britain Covey
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Covey could be running out of time to impress as a return man with Greg Ward re-signed to the practice squad.
#19 QB Ian Book
(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
#21 DB Andre Chachere
Nfl Eagles At Cardinals
With Jordan Davis out two more weeks, Chachere was signed to the 53-man roster and will continue to be a key special teams player and backup safety.
#22 S Marcus Epps
(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
#23 S C.J. Gardner-Johnson
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Gardner-Johnson leads the NFL with five interceptions and will be a player to watch on Monday night.
#24 CB James Bradberry
Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Bradberry is statistically the top cornerback in the NFL and a huge reason the Eagles are undefeated.
#26 RB Miles Sanders
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Sanders is on pace for his first 1,000-yard season, and his continued production will be critical to the Eagles’ postseason hopes.
#27 CB Zech McPhearson
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
McPhearson is one of the NFL’s top young special teams performers this season.
#28 CB Josh Jobe
(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Jobe and Avonte Maddox have been ruled out for Monday night’s matchup, leaving Philadelphia thin at the cornerback position.
#32 S Reed Blankenship
(AP Photo/Doug Murray)
#33 CB Josiah Scott
(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
Scott will get the start in the slot over the next four weeks with Avonte Maddox on injured reserve.
#34 RB Trey Sermon
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
#35 RB Boston Scott
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
#42 S K'Von Wallace
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
#43 LB Kyzir White
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
White has been dynamic at outside linebacker, and his athleticism and versatility have completely elevated the defense.
#45 LS Rick Lovato
Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports