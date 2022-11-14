Eagles updated 53-man roster after team places Avonte Maddox on injured reserve

The Philadelphia Eagles are less than four hours away from returning to the field for a Monday night matchup against an NFC East rival.

The Birds are a huge favorite and will look to start a season 9-0 for the first time in franchise history.

Jalen Hurts continues to cement his status for a new contract, and at the same time, Jonathan Gannon’s retooled defense will look to continue its strong play.

With Avonte Maddox now on injured reserve, here’s your updated 53-man roster for Week 10.

#1 QB Jalen Hurts

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts will look to continue his hot start and win his 12th game in a row.

#2 CB Darius Slay

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The All-Pro cornerback will match up with Terry McLaurin.

#3 WR Zach Pascal

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

#4 K Jake Elliott

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Elliott is healthy after missing one game with an ankle injury.

#6 WR Devonta Smith

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Smith had a career-best performance against the Commanders in Week 3.

#7 LB Haason Reddick

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia’s top pass rusher has 5.5 sacks on the year and will look to continue his ascension.

#8 P Arryn Siposs

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

The veteran punter appears to be Philadelphia’s only weakness.

#10 QB Gardner Minshew

Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

#11 WR A.J. Brown

Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Brown is on pace for a 1,600-yard season.

#14 RB Kenneth Gainwell

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

#16 WR Quez Watkins

Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

#17 LB Nakobe Dean

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

#18 WR Britain Covey

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Covey could be running out of time to impress as a return man with Greg Ward re-signed to the practice squad.

#19 QB Ian Book

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

#21 DB Andre Chachere



Nfl Eagles At Cardinals

With Jordan Davis out two more weeks, Chachere was signed to the 53-man roster and will continue to be a key special teams player and backup safety.

Story continues

#22 S Marcus Epps

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

#23 S C.J. Gardner-Johnson

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Gardner-Johnson leads the NFL with five interceptions and will be a player to watch on Monday night.

#24 CB James Bradberry

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Bradberry is statistically the top cornerback in the NFL and a huge reason the Eagles are undefeated.

#26 RB Miles Sanders

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Sanders is on pace for his first 1,000-yard season, and his continued production will be critical to the Eagles’ postseason hopes.

#27 CB Zech McPhearson

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

McPhearson is one of the NFL’s top young special teams performers this season.

#28 CB Josh Jobe

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Jobe and Avonte Maddox have been ruled out for Monday night’s matchup, leaving Philadelphia thin at the cornerback position.

#32 S Reed Blankenship

(AP Photo/Doug Murray)

#33 CB Josiah Scott

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Scott will get the start in the slot over the next four weeks with Avonte Maddox on injured reserve.

#34 RB Trey Sermon

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

[pickup_prop id=”29728″>

#35 RB Boston Scott

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

#42 S K'Von Wallace

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

#43 LB Kyzir White

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

White has been dynamic at outside linebacker, and his athleticism and versatility have completely elevated the defense.

#45 LS Rick Lovato

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire