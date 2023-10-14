Eagles updated 53-man roster vs. Jets: News and notes for Week 6
The Eagles announced four roster moves on Saturday, with Nakobe Dean returning from injured reserve being the most notable.
Quez Watkins was also placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.
The second-year linebacker had his 21-day practice window activated this week, and he’ll play a critical role at the linebacker position.
Nicholas Morrow has been outstanding in Dean’s absence, and it’ll be interesting to see how Sean Desai distributes playing time.
With the team heading up the New Jersey Turnpike, here’s an updated 53-man roster for Sunday.
#0 RB D'Andre Swift
Swift has 434 rushing yards on the season, and he’s top five in the NFL despite zero yards in Week 1.
#1 QB Jalen Hurts
Hurts 1,26 yards passing are fifth best in the NFL.
#2 CB Darius Slay
Slay will miss his first game since the 2021 regular season with a knee injury.
#3 LB Nolan Smith
#4 K Jake Elliott
A jack of all trades at multiple sports, Elliott is performing like the best place kicker in the NFL.
#6 WR Devonta Smith
#7 LB Haason Reddick
Reddick talks about getting sacks in bunches, and he’s logged 3 over the past 2 games.
#8 QB Marcus Mariota
#10 P Braden Mann
After spending the last three weeks as a practice squad elevation on gamedays, Mann has been signed to the 53-man roster.
In three games with the Eagles, Mann has punted five times for 208 yards at an average of 41.6 yards per punt. His longest punt of the season came in the Week 4 victory over the Washington Commanders, a 48 yarder. He only punted once in last Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Rams, pinning the home team inside the 20-yard line.
#11 WR A.J. Brown
After a slow start to the seaso, Brown has 35 catches for 541 yards and 2 touchdowns on 51 targets after a slow start and a discussion with quarterback Jalen Hurts.
#13 WR Olamide Zaccheaus
Zaccheaus will get the start in the slot with Quez Watkins out with a hamstring injury.
#14 RB Kenneth Gainwell
Gainwell has 39 carries, for 128 yards in a reduced role.
#17 LB Nakobe Dean
Dean will return to the lineup after missing four games with an ankle injury.
#18 WR Britain Covey
Covey has blossomed into one of the best punt returners in the NFL.
#19 QB Tanner McKee
#21 DB Sydney Brown
#22 CB Kelee Ringo
#23 RB Rashaad Penny
A highly publicized free agent signing, Penny has been an afterthought in the Eagles running game.
#24 CB James Bradberry
Bradberry will have a bigger role against the Jets Garrett Wilson with Darius Slay ruled out.
#26 DB Terrell Edmunds
#28 CB Josh Jobe
With Darius Slay ruled out, Josh Jobe could get the start on the outside, although Bradley Roby could start on the outside with Mario Goodrich in the slot.
#31 CB Mario Goodrich
#32 DB Reed Blankenship
Blankenship leads the Eagles with 34 tackles on the season, and six passes defended.
#33 CB Bradley Roby
Roby was signed to the active roster and he could see time on the outside and in the slot with Darius Slay ruled out.
#35 RB Boston Scott
#39 CB Eli Ricks
Ricks could see significant snaps with Darius Slay ruled out.
#41 LB Nicholas Morrow
Morrow has 21 tackles, 3 sacks, and 6 tackles for loss in relief of Nakobe Dean.